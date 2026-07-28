Kerala PSC Protest: Tovino Thomas, Naslen Back Teachers After Selective Activism Row

Kerala PSC protest receives backing from Malayalam actors after selective activism criticism intensifies.
Teacher rank-holders seek appointments and transparent vacancy reporting after three weeks of demonstrations.
Tovino Thomas, Naslen and Ranjini Haridas publicly support Kerala PSC protest amid backlash.
The Kerala PSC protest has found support from several Malayalam film and television personalities after many of them were criticised online for allegedly being selective in backing public causes. Actors Tovino Thomas, Naslen, Chandu Salim Kumar, Leona Lishoy, Deepa Thomas and Vijeesh Vijayan, along with television host Ranjini Haridas, have expressed solidarity with lower primary school teacher rank-holders protesting outside the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram. The demonstrators are demanding immediate appointments from the Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) rank list and transparent reporting of vacancies.
Kerala PSC protest gains support from Malayalam celebrities
Several actors shared videos of the ongoing protest on social media, while Chandu Salim Kumar also addressed the criticism surrounding selective activism. It was stated by the actor that selective solidarity was no different from injustice and that concerns surrounding both the NEET paper leak and the Kerala PSC issue deserved equal attention. He further said political differences should not divide support for students and job aspirants.
Ranjini Haridas, who had earlier participated in the student protest at Jantar Mantar, explained that she had not taken a position earlier because she wanted to understand the issue fully before speaking publicly. It was added by the television host that she wished to hear directly from the protestors and their representatives before commenting further
Online criticism follows support for student protests
The celebrities had previously supported the student movement led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which culminated in the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Their silence on the Kerala PSC issue had drawn criticism, particularly from right-wing social media accounts.
Vijeesh Vijayan also backed the protesting teachers. It was said by the actor in an Instagram post that the issue was not about choosing between the NEET controversy and the Kerala PSC dispute but about ensuring every student received a fair and accountable system, regardless of whether examinations were conducted by the Centre or the State.
Meanwhile, Tovino Thomas continued to face backlash over his earlier criticism of the Delhi Police's handling of student protests. Members of the BJP's Yuva Morcha also staged a protest outside his residence, accusing him of remaining silent on other issues in Kerala.
The controversy continued to grow even after the student agitation concluded on July 25, with Vismaya Mohanlal also facing online criticism for supporting the demonstrations.