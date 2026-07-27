Lucknow: 70-Year-Old Man Among 5 Arrested in 16-Year-Old Girl's Rape Case

Police in Lucknow arrested five persons, including a 70-year-old man, in connection with the alleged rape of a 16-year-old girl, police said.
In a statement issued here on Sunday night, the police, citing the complaint, said that Durgesh and his wife Khushbu allegedly lured the complainant's sister-in-law and kept her at their home.
Later, Rabia and her husband Vinod allegedly took her to a hotel, where Rabia introduced her to an acquaintance named Dwarika Raidas, who allegedly sexually assaulted her for three days.
Based on this complaint, a case was registered against the accused under sections 61(2) (party to a criminal conspiracy), 64(2)m (commits rape repeatedly on the same woman) and 137(2) (kidnapping) of the BNS and POCSO Act, the police said, and added that teams were constituted for the arrest of the accused.
Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested Dwarika Raidas (70), Vinod Rawat (20), Durgesh Rawat (26), Khushbu (23) and Rabia (18) on Sunday, they said, adding that all the arrested accused are residents of the Lucknow district.
The investigation revealed that Raidas, with the cooperation of the co-accused, forcibly engaged in a sexual relationship with the girl, the police said in the statement.