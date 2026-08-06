Inside The Proposed Hormuz Deal That Could Reopen A Global Oil Lifeline

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Outlook News Desk
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Iran has outlined how transit fees would be shared under its proposed Strait of Hormuz agreement with Oman, as negotiations on reopening the strategic waterway move towards finalisation.

Iran US Oman meeting
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, left, meets his Omani counterpart Sayyid Badr Albusaidi prior to negotiations. Photo: Iranian Foreign Ministry via AP
Summary of this article

  • Iran has outlined a proposed fee-sharing mechanism with Oman for commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz

  • The draft agreement would divide transit fees based on whether ships use Iranian, Omani or both countries' shipping lanes

  • The deal aims to restore maritime traffic through one of the world's busiest energy chokepoints after months of disruption

Iran has outlined the proposed fee-sharing mechanism under its draft Strait of Hormuz agreement with Oman on Thursday, offering the clearest picture yet of how commercial shipping would operate if the deal is finalised.

The framework, released by Iran's Foreign Ministry after technical talks with Oman, proposes that transit fees be collected based on the shipping lane a vessel uses through the Strait. The announcement comes as both countries move closer to a final agreement to restore normal maritime traffic after months of disruption.

Three Fee Formulas

Under the proposal, vessels using only Iran's inbound shipping lane would pay transit fees to Iran.

Ships travelling through both the Iranian inbound lane and Oman's outbound lane would pay each country separately for the portion of the route within its territorial waters.

Vessels using only Oman's outbound lane would pay fees exclusively to Oman.

Iran said the arrangement is based on the principle that each coastal state can levy charges only for traffic passing through its territorial waters.

Representational Photo - X@CENTCOM
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How The Deal Would Work

The Strait of Hormuz operates through separate inbound and outbound shipping lanes. Under the proposed framework, inbound vessels would generally use the lane off Iran's coast, while outbound traffic would use the lane closer to Oman.

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Trump said the US and Iran held "very good discussions", raising hopes of progress in negotiations. - File photo
Iran and Oman are negotiating safe shipping routes through the key Persian Gulf waterway. - | Photo: AP/Julia Demaree Nikhinson
Strait of Hormuz - AP
null - (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

Instead of a single transit charge, each country would collect fees only for the section of the shipping route within its jurisdiction. Iranian officials said the framework seeks to balance freedom of navigation with the sovereign rights of both littoral states.

Trump said the US and Iran held "very good discussions", raising hopes of progress in negotiations. - File photo
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Why It Matters

The Strait of Hormuz carries around 20% of global oil and liquefied natural gas trade, making it one of the world's most critical energy chokepoints.

Shipping has been severely disrupted since the US-Israel strikes on Iran earlier this year, driving up freight costs and raising concerns over global energy supplies. A final agreement could provide a structured mechanism to resume commercial traffic while lowering the risk of further confrontation in the Gulf.

While US President Donald Trump has said an agreement could be reached soon, Iran has maintained that its discussions with Oman are technical maritime negotiations and not part of any direct talks with Washington. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said the Hormuz agreement is "on track for finalisation," though no implementation date has been announced.

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