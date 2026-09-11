Who Is Lindy Cameron, The First Woman To Lead The UK Foreign Office?

Former British high commissioner to India Lindy Cameron has been appointed permanent under-secretary at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office
Cameron, who previously led the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre, will become the first woman to hold the department’s top civil service post
She is expected to take up the role in November after succeeding Sir Philip Barton
Lindy Cameron is set to become the first woman to lead the UK's Foreign Office after being appointed permanent under-secretary at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).
Cameron, who served as Britain's high commissioner to India from 2024 until 2026, will take over the FCDO's most senior civil service position. The UK government announced her appointment on Thursday, describing her as an experienced national security and international policy official.
She will succeed Sir Philip Barton, who is stepping down after serving as permanent under-secretary since 2020. Cameron is expected to take up the post in November.
From Northern Ireland To Whitehall
Cameron's career has spanned British government, national security and international affairs.
Before becoming high commissioner to India, she served as chief executive of the UK's National Cyber Security Centre from 2020 to 2024, where she was responsible for leading Britain's response to cyber threats and strengthening the country's digital resilience.
She previously held senior positions in the Northern Ireland Office and the Department for International Development, working on political, security and development issues.
Cameron began her civil service career in 2000 and has held posts covering security, international development and foreign policy.
Her India Years
Cameron became Britain's high commissioner to India in April 2024, arriving as London and New Delhi sought to deepen a relationship centred on trade, investment, technology and security.
During her tenure, she frequently highlighted the scale of people-to-people links between the two countries and the importance of expanding bilateral cooperation.
The British High Commission under Cameron also promoted initiatives aimed at increasing opportunities for young Indians. In 2025, the UK invited young women in India to apply for a “High Commissioner for a Day” programme, giving selected participants an opportunity to experience the work of a British diplomatic mission.
Her tenure coincided with the continuing negotiations around the UK-India Free Trade Agreement and efforts to broaden bilateral ties beyond trade to areas including defence, technology, climate and education.
Why Her Appointment Matters
Cameron's appointment is significant both because of her experience and because of the position she will occupy.
The permanent under-secretary is the FCDO's senior career civil servant and works alongside the foreign secretary on the department's diplomatic, development and security priorities. The role involves overseeing the UK's diplomatic network and supporting the government's foreign-policy agenda.
Her background in national security and cyber policy gives her experience beyond conventional diplomacy. Her previous role at the National Cyber Security Centre also placed her at the centre of Britain's response to state-backed cyber activity and other emerging security threats.
The appointment comes as the UK faces a foreign-policy landscape shaped by the war in Ukraine, tensions in the Middle East, growing competition between major powers and a greater focus on cyber and technological security.
First Woman In The Role
Cameron's appointment also marks a milestone for the British civil service.
The permanent under-secretary is the most senior official at the Foreign Office, and Cameron will be the first woman to hold the position since the department was established in its modern form.
Her move from diplomatic representation in New Delhi to the top civil service role at the FCDO also gives her a direct understanding of one of Britain's most important bilateral relationships.
Cameron is due to begin her new role in November, after which she will work with the foreign secretary and ministers on delivering the UK's foreign-policy and international development priorities.