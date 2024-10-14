International

UK Sanctions Iranian Military Leaders, Space Agency Over Israel Attack

The UK announced a new set of sanctions on Monday targeting senior Iranian military officials and organizations in response to Iran’s alleged role in destabilizing West Asia.

These sanctions follow Iran’s missile attack on Israel on October 1. Photo: X
The UK on Monday announced a new round of sanctions targeting senior Iranian military figures and organisations for their alleged role in attempting to destabilise West Asia.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said that the latest package comes in response to Iran's attack against Israel on October 1 and targets senior figures who facilitate such behaviour in the Islamic Republic of Iran Army, Iran's Air Force and the IRGC Intelligence Organisation.

The sanctions will also designate Farzanegan Propulsion Systems Design Bureau (FPSDB), which designs and manufactures parts that can be used in cruise missiles, as well as the Iranian Space Agency, which develops technologies that have applications in ballistic missile development.

"Despite repeated warnings, the dangerous actions of Iran and its proxies are driving further escalation in the Middle East,” said Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

"Following its ballistic missile attack on Israel, we are holding Iran to account and exposing those who facilitated these acts. Alongside allies and partners, we will continue to take necessary measures to challenge Iran's unacceptable threats and press for de-escalation across the region," he said.

Lammy also discussed Iran's actions with partners at the European Union (EU) Foreign Affairs Council, where he pushed for de-escalation across the region during talks on Monday.

The individuals sanctioned and subject to a travel ban and asset freeze include: Abdolrahim Mousavi, Commander-in Chief of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army and a member of Iran's Supreme National Security Council; Mohammad-Hossein Dadras: Deputy Commander-in Chief of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army; Hamid Vahedi: Commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force; Mohammad Kazemi: Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Intelligence Chief; Habibollah Sayyari: Head of the Joint Staff of the Iranian Army and Deputy Chief for Coordination of the Iranian Army; Ali-Mohammad Naini: IRGC Spokesperson; and Houssein Pourfarzaneh: Chief Engineer of Farzanegan Propulsion Systems Design Bureau (FPSDB).

