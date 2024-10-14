UK Sanctions Iranian Military Leaders, Space Agency Over Israel Attack

The individuals sanctioned and subject to a travel ban and asset freeze include: Abdolrahim Mousavi, Commander-in Chief of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army and a member of Iran's Supreme National Security Council; Mohammad-Hossein Dadras: Deputy Commander-in Chief of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army; Hamid Vahedi: Commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force; Mohammad Kazemi: Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Intelligence Chief; Habibollah Sayyari: Head of the Joint Staff of the Iranian Army and Deputy Chief for Coordination of the Iranian Army; Ali-Mohammad Naini: IRGC Spokesperson; and Houssein Pourfarzaneh: Chief Engineer of Farzanegan Propulsion Systems Design Bureau (FPSDB).