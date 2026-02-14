Navalny Killed With Dart Frog–Derived Toxin, UK Foreign Office Says

Alexei Navalny was killed two years ago using a poison derived from a dart frog toxin, according to the UK Foreign Office.
The alleged toxin is said to be highly potent and difficult to detect, raising concerns about the sophistication of the attack.
The claims are likely to intensify international scrutiny and diplomatic tensions surrounding the circumstances of Navalny’s death.
Alexei Navalny was killed two years ago using a poison derived from a toxin found in dart frogs, the UK Foreign Office has said, in a claim that is likely to reignite international concern over the circumstances surrounding his death.
According to British officials, the substance involved was based on a naturally occurring toxin known for its extreme potency. Dart frog toxins are among the most powerful in the natural world and have historically been associated with indigenous hunting practices in parts of Central and South America. The Foreign Office said the alleged adaptation of such a compound would point to a highly sophisticated and deliberate operation.
Navalny, one of the most prominent critics of the Kremlin, had long been a central figure in Russia’s opposition movement. His political activism and anti-corruption investigations made him a leading challenger to President Vladimir Putin and a frequent target of legal and political pressure.
The UK government did not publicly disclose detailed evidence supporting its assessment but said its findings were based on intelligence and expert analysis. The allegation is expected to increase diplomatic tensions between London and Moscow, which have remained strained in recent years.
Russia has previously denied involvement in any attempts on Navalny’s life. The latest claim adds a new and controversial dimension to an already fraught international dispute over accountability and transparency in high-profile political cases.
Further reactions from international partners and Russian officials are anticipated in the coming days.