Column | Why the States’ 41% Share of Central Taxes Is Less Than It Seems

The taxpayer notices none of this. A cess and a surcharge leave the same wallet as every other tax, drawn from the same fuel bills and the same imports. The difference lives in the government’s ledger, and it is large. When the Centre raises a rupee of income tax, about 41 paise travel to the states; raise that same rupee as a cess, and the whole of it stays in Delhi. The name on the levy changes, the taxpayer pays the same, and the states lose their cut. The letter of the law holds. The spirit of cooperative federalism does not.