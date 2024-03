Explained: Who Is Ex-Election Commissioner Arun Goel, What Does His Resignation Mean Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls?

“I have said in the parliament that government is going against the Supreme Court and changing the method of the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and the Election Commissioners. If out of three people who are there to appoint them, two are from the govt, it's obvious that the govt will place their own people in that position,” he added.

How are Election Commissioners elected?

On December 12, the Rajya Sabha passed The Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Office and Terms of Office) Bill, 2023, changing the way members were to be appointed to the Election Commission of India. The bill got the president’s assent on December 28, 2023.

The bill states that the Election Commission will be made up of a Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and additional Election Commissioners (ECs), who must have served in a position equivalent to the rank of Secretary to the Government of India. The President will periodically decide on the number of ECs, and they will be appointed by the President upon the recommendation of a Selection Committee.

The Selection Committee comprises the Prime Minister, a cabinet minister, and the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha (or the leader of the single largest opposition party). A Search Committee, headed by the Law Minister, will propose five names to the Selection Committee. The CEC and EC shall be appointed by the President on the recommendation of this Selection Committee.

The new law, however, has drawn criticism for doing away with the Chief Justice of India (CJI) from the selection process, which was previously included in the Anoop Baranwal case judgment.

Petitions were filed in the Supreme Court against this new law arguing that this exclusion compromised the independence of the committee and the process of appointing the CEC and ECs.

On February 13, the SC refused to stay the operation of the new law.

"Sorry, we cannot grant you interim relief in the matter. The matter of constitutional validity never becomes infructuous. We know our parameters for granting interim relief," the bench had said.

"It's not a matter which can be decided like this. A legislation of Parliament cannot be stayed like this. We have to examine the issue in terms of power of judicial review. We will hear this petition along with other pending petitions on the issue,” the bench further said.