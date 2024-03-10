Explained: Who Is Ex-Election Commissioner Arun Goel, What Does His Resignation Mean Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls?

Election Commissioner Arun Goel on Saturday resigned from his position ahead of the anticipated announcement about the 2024 Lok Sabha election dates. His resignation was accepted by President Droupadi Murmu with immediate effect, according to a notification by the Ministry of Law and Justice. It is unclear whether the election schedule will be affected by Goel’s resignation.

Goel’s departure from the three-member Election Commission of India (ECI) leaves two positions vacant as his fellow Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey retired last month. The ECI now only consists of Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

Moreover, the development comes just two days before the Supreme Court is set to hear the electoral bonds issue.