US Open 2026: Serena Williams To Skip Singles, Partners Carlos Alcaraz In Mixed Doubles Return

Britain's Henry Patten and top-ranked women's player Katerina Siniakova missed out on an automatic spot. They must compete in an eight-team qualifying round to enter the main draw. Siniakova publicly criticized the USTA over the entry and wildcard criteria, stating, "Clearly there is still more to achieve if I am playing qualifying,". She slammed the tournament's revamped format for prioritizing commercial profit by granting direct main-draw access to high-profile singles stars at the expense of dedicated doubles specialists.