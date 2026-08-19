Nick Kyrgios Suspended From Tennis After Testing Positive For Cocaine

Former Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios revealed on Wednesday he tested positive for cocaine and has been provisionally suspended from tennis. The 31-year-old Australian was beaten by Novak Djokovic in the 2022 Wimbledon singles final.
Kyrgios is currently ranked 919th in the world after enduring a series of injuries. Kyrgios shared details of the case on social media.
“I recently failed a drug test in Mallorca after testing positive for cocaine,” he wrote, referring to a lower-level tournament in June. “I made a huge mistake and take full responsibility for it.”
Cocaine is banned as a doping substance during competitions, although lower sanctions can be imposed if it was used outside of competition.
Kyrgios said he had struggled to come to terms with being close to the end of his career following two years of injury setbacks.
“At times I’ve felt helpless and alone. None of that excuses what I did,” he said.
Kyrgios received a wild card to compete in the doubles draw at Wimbledon last month and lost in the first round alongside partner Alexander Bublik.
The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said the player's sample was collected on June 22 and the positive test was confirmed on July 17, after Kyrgios had played at Wimbledon.
aA mandatory provisional suspension was imposed on August 4 and has not been appealed by Kyrgios, the ITIA added.