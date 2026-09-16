Pakistan Vs Thailand Women’s Asian Games Cricket 2026 Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch On TV & Online

Two-time gold medallists Pakistan women take on Thailand in the 2026 Asian Games quarter-final on Thursday, 17 September
All tournament matches will take place at Korogi Athletic Park located in Aichi Prefecture, Japan
The eight-team tournament schedule includes semi-finals on 20 September, followed by the gold and bronze medal matches on 22 September
Pakistan women begin their 2026 Asian Games campaign against Thailand on Thursday, 17 September, in one of the four quarter-final matches, according to crex.com. All the matches are set to take place at Korogi Athletic Park in Aichi Perfecture. Pakistan’s fixture against Thailand will begin at 10am Pakistan time.
The two teams recently met in the ACC Women’s Asia Cup, where Pakistan emerged victorious by 35 runs in Dubai, crex.com reported. Pakistan also arrive with pedigree at the event. They are two-time Asian Games gold medallists.
The touring party landed in Japan. Captain Fatima Sana and her 14-member side flew in directly from the United Arab Emirates following their ACC Women’s Asia Cup campaign.
Personal reasons forced a key withdrawal. Wicket-keeper-batter Muneeba Ali Siddiqui flew back home after her mother fell ill, ruling her out of the competition.
Gull Feroza will step in as wicket-keeper in Muneeba’s absence. Pakistan also changed three players from the Asia Cup group, bringing in Aliya Riaz, Tasmia Rubab and Humna Bilal for Sadaf Shamas, Waheeda Akhtar and Sadia Iqbal.
Eight teams are in the draw. Bangladesh, China, India, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Japan, Malaysia and Pakistan make up the women’s cricket tournament.
Action progresses swiftly. Semi-final clashes take place on 20 September before the tournament concludes two days later. Teams will compete for bronze and gold medals on 22 September.
Pakistan carry strong history into this campaign. They won gold at the 2010 Asian Games in Guangzhou and repeated the feat at the 2014 event in Incheon.
Fatima Sana said, “We are excited to compete in the Asian Games and it is an honour to be a part of Pakistan’s contingent in this event. All the matches include great consequence and for that we will have to be on our toes right from the first games against Thailand.”
She added, “I’m sure the team will give their best in our pursuit of the Medal. It is also going to be a great experience playing cricket here in Japan. We will look to make this a memorable trip not just for us but also for the fans supporting Pakistan women’s team.”
Pakistan women’s squad for the Asian Games: Fatima Sana (captain), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Eman Naseer, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza, Humna Bilal, Momina Riasat, Nashra Sundhu, Saira Jabeen, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani
Reserves: Natalia Parvaiz, Waheeda Akhtar, Sadia Iqbal, Syeda Aroob Shah, Rameen Shamim
All You Need To Know About Pakistan Vs Thailand Women's Asian Games Match
When And Where Will The Pakistan Vs Thailand Women's Asian Games 2026 Match Take Place?
The Asian Games match between Pakistan Women and Thailand Women will be played at the Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin on Thursday on September 16.
What Time Will The Pakistan Vs Thailand Women's Asian Games 2026 Match Begin?
The Asian Games match between Pakistan Women and Thailand Women is scheduled to start at 10:30 PM IST.
Which TV Channel Will Telecast The Pakistan Vs Thailand Women's Asian Games 2026 Match?
The Women's Asian Games 2026 matches will be broadcast live on television across the Sony Sports Network channels in India.
How Can Fans Watch The Pakistan Vs Thailand Women's Asian Games 2026 Match Online In India?
Digital viewers in India can stream every match of the Women's Asian Games 2026 tournament live on the SonyLIV app and website.