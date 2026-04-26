Panic Buying Shuts Over 400 Petrol Pumps In Andhra Pradesh

The panic has led to an unprecedented spike in consumption. Officials reported that while normal daily sales average 6,330 kilolitres of petrol and 9,048 kilolitres of diesel, Saturday alone saw sales skyrocket to 10,345 kilolitres of petrol and 14,156 kilolitres of diesel.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Published at:
andhra pradesh
Despite assurances from the central government that supplies are adequate, thousands of motorists rushed to stations across major cities. Photo: File photo
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Over 421 petrol pumps shut across Andhra Pradesh as unverified social media rumors about the West Asia conflict triggered panic buying, with fuel sales spiking over 50%.

  • Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu ordered district collectors to implement immediate action plans, monitor stations for hoarding, and prevent public inconvenience.

  • The aquaculture sector worsened shortages by stockpiling diesel. Despite government assurances of ample supplies, dealers voluntarily shut pumps to manage overwhelming rush.

A severe fuel crisis gripping Andhra Pradesh has forced over 421 petrol pumps to shut down across the state, prompting Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to intervene and order urgent action.

The sudden shortage—driven not by a genuine supply disruption but by widespread panic buying fueled by alarming social media posts about the escalating West Asia conflict—has led to chaotic scenes, long queues, and at least one major traffic gridlock on a national highway .

State officials confirmed that the crisis was triggered by unverified rumours suggesting that the US-Iran war would escalate, leading to an imminent fuel shortage. Despite assurances from the central government that supplies are adequate, thousands of motorists rushed to stations across major hubs like Vijayawada, Guntur, Tirupati, and Eluru—the worst-hit district, where the majority of outlets have been forced to suspend operations .

Related Content
Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu - | Photo: PTI
Andhra Pradesh: Naidu Orders Immediate Action Amid Fuel Shortage
null - X.com
Former Andhra CM Nadendla Bhaskar Rao, Who Led Coup Against NTR, Dies at 90
₹10,000 Crore Railway Lifeline for Andhra Pradesh - PTI
Naidu Welcomes ₹10,000 Crore Railway Lifeline for Andhra Pradesh
A worker arranges commercial LPG cylinders on a vehicle amid a shortage of cooking gas. - Representative Image
No Fuel Shortage, Say PSU Oil Firms; Govt Urges Calm Amid West Asia Supply Disruptions
Related Content

The panic has led to an unprecedented spike in consumption. Officials reported that while normal daily sales average 6,330 kilolitres of petrol and 9,048 kilolitres of diesel, Saturday alone saw sales skyrocket to 10,345 kilolitres of petrol and 14,156 kilolitres of diesel—an increase of over 50% .

In response to the developing crisis, Chief Minister Naidu—who held an emergency teleconference with Chief Secretary G. Sai Prasad on Sunday before returning from Mumbai—directed district collectors to implement an immediate action plan. "The Chief Minister directed officials to immediately implement measures to address the shortage and prevent inconvenience to the public," an official press release stated . He has ordered authorities to submit a report on the measures taken by evening .

The crisis has revealed vulnerabilities in the state's supply chain, particularly regarding bulk consumers. Officials specifically flagged the aquaculture (aqua) sector for exacerbating the shortage, as fish and shrimp farmers began purchasing diesel in large drums to stockpile fuel, placing immense pressure on local retail inventory .

The disruption to daily life was starkly illustrated in East Godavari district. On National Highway No. 16 (NH-16) at Diwancheruvu, a lorry ran out of diesel and came to a complete halt in the middle of the road Saturday morning.

The breakdown caused a massive traffic jam on the busy artery, which was further complicated by ongoing road widening work and a scorching heatwave, leaving motorists and even ambulances stuck for hours .

While large-scale bulk buyers turned to local pumps, officials noted that a price disparity between Andhra and neighbouring states like Tamil Nadu and Karnataka has traditionally encouraged cross-border fuel purchases. Recent restrictions on such sales have redirected demand back into Andhra’s retail network, straining supplies meant for ordinary

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. LSG Vs KKR LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Rinku Singh Slams Unbeaten 83 To Take Kolkata To 155/7

  2. CSK Vs GT, IPL 2026: Sanju Samson Pulls Off MS Dhoni-Esque Stumping To Send Back Shubman Gill - Watch

  3. CSK Vs GT, IPL 2026: Sanju Samson Becomes The Fastest Indian To Enter This Exclusive IPL List - Check Out Here

  4. IPL 2026: Pat Cummins Raves About Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Calls 'My New Favourite Player'

  5. IPL 2026 Points Table: Favourites For Playoffs, Who Can Qualify - Check Latest Standings

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Injury: Defending Champion Ruled Out Of French Open 2026 With Wrist Setback

  2. Arthur Fils Vs Andrey Rublev, Barcelona Open: Frenchman Claims 4th Career ATP Title, Takes Celebratory Pool Plunge

  3. Novak Djokovic: Serbian's Injury Forces Another Pull Out, This Time From Madrid Open

  4. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  5. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. IND Vs DEN Highlights, Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: PV Sindhu’s Win Goes In Vain As India Women Go Down 2–3 To Denmark

  4. IND Vs CAN Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026: India Men Bounce Back To Crush Canada 4-1 In Opener

  5. India Vs Denmark LIVE Streaming, Uber Cup 2026: When, Where To Watch Women's Round 1 Matches On TV & Online

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Aaya Ram, Gaya Ram: How BJP Reshaped Indian Politics By Normalising Defections

  2. Mamata Banerjee Cuts Rally Short in Bhabanipur, Accuses BJP of Disruption

  3. AAP Exodus Exposes Anti-Defection Contradiction

  4. What does Bengal’s Extraordinarily High Voter Turnout Tell?

  5. Vikramjit Singh Sahney Signals Shift Toward BJP Amid Punjab Political Churn

Entertainment News

  1. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  2. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  3. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  4. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  5. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

US News

  1. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  2. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  3. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  4. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  5. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

World News

  1. Araghchi Leaves, Talks Stall: Trump Cancels Envoys’ Pakistan Visit

  2. Bangladesh Police Issue Nationwide Alert Over Potential Militant Attacks

  3. US Republicans Introduce Bill To Pause H-1B Visa Programme

  4. RSS Not India’s Ku Klux Klan: Gen Secy Rejects ‘Hindu Supremacist’ Tag

  5. Wounded Lebanese Journalist Recounts Ordeal After Deadly Israeli Strike Kills Colleague

Latest Stories

  1. Weekly Horoscope For April 26–May 2, 2026: Financial Gains And Turning Points For Gemini, Leo And Scorpio

  2. Sartre And Beauvoir: Living Separately, Loving Together

  3. What does Bengal’s Extraordinarily High Voter Turnout Tell?

  4. DC Vs PBKS Match Facts: All You Need To Know Indian Premier League Match 35

  5. Vikramjit Singh Sahney Signals Shift Toward BJP Amid Punjab Political Churn

  6. Nepal Vs UAE Highlights, CWC League 2 2026: Rhinos Register 37-Run Victory Against Emiratis

  7. Odisha Issues SOP To Protect Census Enumerators After Attack Incidents

  8. Why Sita Navami is Powerful for Relationship Healing & Planetary Balance