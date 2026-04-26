Panic Buying Shuts Over 400 Petrol Pumps In Andhra Pradesh

Summary of this article
Over 421 petrol pumps shut across Andhra Pradesh as unverified social media rumors about the West Asia conflict triggered panic buying, with fuel sales spiking over 50%.
Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu ordered district collectors to implement immediate action plans, monitor stations for hoarding, and prevent public inconvenience.
The aquaculture sector worsened shortages by stockpiling diesel. Despite government assurances of ample supplies, dealers voluntarily shut pumps to manage overwhelming rush.
A severe fuel crisis gripping Andhra Pradesh has forced over 421 petrol pumps to shut down across the state, prompting Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to intervene and order urgent action.
The sudden shortage—driven not by a genuine supply disruption but by widespread panic buying fueled by alarming social media posts about the escalating West Asia conflict—has led to chaotic scenes, long queues, and at least one major traffic gridlock on a national highway .
State officials confirmed that the crisis was triggered by unverified rumours suggesting that the US-Iran war would escalate, leading to an imminent fuel shortage. Despite assurances from the central government that supplies are adequate, thousands of motorists rushed to stations across major hubs like Vijayawada, Guntur, Tirupati, and Eluru—the worst-hit district, where the majority of outlets have been forced to suspend operations .
The panic has led to an unprecedented spike in consumption. Officials reported that while normal daily sales average 6,330 kilolitres of petrol and 9,048 kilolitres of diesel, Saturday alone saw sales skyrocket to 10,345 kilolitres of petrol and 14,156 kilolitres of diesel—an increase of over 50% .
In response to the developing crisis, Chief Minister Naidu—who held an emergency teleconference with Chief Secretary G. Sai Prasad on Sunday before returning from Mumbai—directed district collectors to implement an immediate action plan. "The Chief Minister directed officials to immediately implement measures to address the shortage and prevent inconvenience to the public," an official press release stated . He has ordered authorities to submit a report on the measures taken by evening .
The crisis has revealed vulnerabilities in the state's supply chain, particularly regarding bulk consumers. Officials specifically flagged the aquaculture (aqua) sector for exacerbating the shortage, as fish and shrimp farmers began purchasing diesel in large drums to stockpile fuel, placing immense pressure on local retail inventory .
The disruption to daily life was starkly illustrated in East Godavari district. On National Highway No. 16 (NH-16) at Diwancheruvu, a lorry ran out of diesel and came to a complete halt in the middle of the road Saturday morning.
The breakdown caused a massive traffic jam on the busy artery, which was further complicated by ongoing road widening work and a scorching heatwave, leaving motorists and even ambulances stuck for hours .
While large-scale bulk buyers turned to local pumps, officials noted that a price disparity between Andhra and neighbouring states like Tamil Nadu and Karnataka has traditionally encouraged cross-border fuel purchases. Recent restrictions on such sales have redirected demand back into Andhra’s retail network, straining supplies meant for ordinary