France Student Protests: What We Know About The Escalating Demonstrations

France’s student protests have spread nationwide, with Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez saying 440 people were detained on Tuesday, most of them minors, amid allegations of property damage and violence against security forces
The Education Ministry said 416 schools and other establishments were affected, with 45 still blocked at the end of the day and 31 students or education personnel reported injured
The mobilisation began over school conditions but has converged with a wider public-sector dispute over spending and the 2027 budget, with student organisations calling for further blockades while the government prepares to present its budget plans
France’s student and school protests have escalated this week, with more than 400 people detained during demonstrations and blockades on Tuesday as the movement spread from the Paris region to cities including Lille, Lyon, Marseille, Bordeaux, Nantes and Rennes, according to AFP and French authorities.
The Interior Ministry said 440 people were detained on Tuesday, with about two-thirds placed in police custody, mainly over alleged property damage or violence against public officials, Boursorama reported, citing Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez. The Education Ministry said 416 schools had been affected during the day, including 45 that were still blocked at the end of the day, while 31 students and staff had been injured.
The protests began among secondary-school students before university groups joined the movement. The Union Étudiante said on Tuesday that about 10 universities had been blocked, while it and the Union Syndicale Lycéenne called for further school and university blockades on Thursday and a major youth demonstration on October 6.
What Triggered The Protests?
The immediate grievances centre on conditions in schools and universities.
The Union Syndicale Lycéenne says students are demanding more teachers, replacement of absent teachers, greater resources and better learning conditions. Students have also raised concerns over crowded classrooms, shortages of education staff, inadequate school facilities and excessive teaching hours.
The Union Étudiante has broadened the demands to higher education, citing staff shortages, deteriorating facilities and what it describes as increasing student insecurity. It has also objected to changes involving housing support, the €1 university meal scheme and higher registration fees for foreign students.
The student organisations have linked those complaints to the government’s wider spending policies and preparations for the 2027 budget.
Why Has It Escalated?
The mobilisation intensified as student and school protests converged with a wider day of industrial action over the government’s budget plans, according to AFP.
The French Treasury says the country recorded a public deficit of 5.1% of GDP and public debt of 115.7% of GDP in 2025. It says significant consolidation is needed to restore fiscal room and meet France’s European commitments.
The Finance Ministry has also pursued spending controls in 2026. In September, it announced €1.3 billion in additional measures, including €500 million in cancelled appropriations and €783 million in frozen spending, after earlier efforts to curb state expenditure.
The SNES teaching union says the government’s 2027 budget plans target €54 billion in savings and has used that figure as a central argument for its Tuesday strike call.
The government is due to formally present its 2027 budget and social-security financing bill on Thursday, according to the Finance Ministry.
Where Are The Protests?
The movement began in the Île-de-France region around Paris but has since spread nationally.
On Tuesday, protests and blockades were reported in Lille, Lyon, Nantes, Marseille, Bordeaux and Rennes, as well as across the Paris region. Over 400 schools were affected by protests or disruption nationwide, with about 40 blockaded and another 44 facing attempted blockades.
In Île-de-France, 75 establishments were disrupted, including 20 where authorities reported clashes, violence or property damage. In the Paris metropolitan area, police recorded 58 actions and 70 detentions, mainly over alleged violence or damage, according to government figures.
What Happened On Tuesday?
Some demonstrations turned violent.
Teenagers in Lille and Lyon threw projectiles at police, while officers used tear gas and batons. In Lille, bins were set alight and public furniture was damaged. In Nantes, students piled up rubbish bins to block access to a school, while tense scenes were reported at schools in Paris and Rennes.
At a school in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, a police intervention was followed by a confrontation involving students and officers. Police used shields against some students and that an AFP journalist was struck during the disturbance.
The authorities have also reported injuries among education staff. Education Minister Édouard Geffray said at least 10 education personnel had been injured, including a teacher who was allegedly assaulted and school officials affected by projectiles and threats.
Who Is Organising It?
The Union Syndicale Lycéenne and the Union Étudiante are the main organisations openly calling for continued mobilisation in the supplied material.
The Union Étudiante said it joined the school movement after observing demonstrations over education conditions and what it describes as government underinvestment. It said about 10 universities were blocked on Tuesday.
The two organisations have since called for another round of blockades on Thursday and a nationwide youth demonstration on October 6, extending the movement beyond the current clashes.
The protests also coincided with a broader nationwide strike, with unions holding marches over the government’s budget. AFP reported that around one in 10 teachers joined the strike, while unions estimated that 300,000 people participated in demonstrations nationwide; police estimated 30,000 participants in Paris.
How Has The Government Responded?
The government has distinguished between the right to protest and violence during blockades.
Education Minister Geffray described the violence as unacceptable and said extending blockades in the circumstances was irresponsible. The Education Ministry’s official figures put participation in Tuesday’s wider social movement at 11.47% overall among the personnel covered by its estimate, with 13.71% among teachers.
Authorities have also increased policing around schools where blockades have led to clashes or damage. The Interior Ministry said most of Tuesday’s detentions related to alleged damage or violence against public officials, according to Boursorama’s report citing Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez.
The government’s broader position is that France needs to control public spending because of its fiscal position. The Treasury has argued that consolidation is necessary to restore fiscal sustainability, while the Finance Ministry has continued to implement spending restraints in response to pressures on the budget.
What Happens Next?
The student movement is set to continue beyond Tuesday’s clashes.
The Union Syndicale Lycéenne and Union Étudiante have called for school and university blockades on Thursday, alongside a larger youth demonstration on October 6.
The government is also due to present its 2027 budget and social-security financing bill on Thursday. That timing puts the proposed spending measures at the centre of the next phase of the dispute, while authorities face continued pressure over school and university conditions and the conduct of the protests.
For now, the movement combines education-specific grievances with opposition to wider public-spending measures. Its expansion from school blockades around Paris to universities and demonstrations across France has also brought a sharper confrontation with police, turning what began as a youth campaign over education conditions into a broader mobilisation around public spending and the government’s economic policies.