Norway Parliament Probes Epstein Links To Politicians, Diplomats

Norway’s parliament summons 11 current and former ministers over links to Jeffrey Epstein.
Several former officials face scrutiny or investigations but deny criminal wrongdoing.
An independent commission will examine Epstein’s ties to Norwegian officials and possible security implications.
Norway's parliament has begun public hearings into links between late US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and Norwegian politicians and diplomats, following the release of millions of Epstein-related documents by the US Department of Justice.
The inquiry comes amid growing scrutiny of prominent Norwegians who had contact with Epstein and questions over whether those relationships affected Norway's foreign service and public institutions.
Why Is Norway's Parliament Investigating Epstein Links?
The hearings are being led by the parliament's Committee on Scrutiny and Constitutional Affairs. Jonas Andersen Sayed, who is leading the hearings, said the government needs to explain what it is doing to restore trust in Norway's foreign service.
The committee has summoned 11 current and former foreign and development ministers, including Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere, who served as foreign minister from 2005 to 2012. Stoere has said he had no relationship with Epstein.
Former Foreign Minister Boerge Brende is also due to testify. Brende resigned as president and CEO of the World Economic Forum after revelations about his friendly relationship with Epstein. He has said he was unaware of Epstein's criminal past when they first met in 2018 and regretted not investigating him more thoroughly.
Former Development Minister Erik Solheim, who is also scheduled to testify, has criticised the parliamentary investigation as an overreaction, saying it could make diplomats unnecessarily cautious and harm Norway's national interests.
Who Else Is Under Scrutiny Over Epstein Links?
The parliamentary hearings are part of a wider investigation into Epstein's connections in Norway. Former Prime Minister Thorbjoern Jagland, former minister Terje Roed-Larsen and former diplomat Mona Juul are among prominent Norwegians facing police investigations over alleged corruption. All three have denied criminal wrongdoing.
Roed-Larsen has apologised for his close relationship with Epstein, which included a personal loan from the financier. He stepped down as chief executive of the New York-based International Peace Institute in 2020. Queen Mette-Marit, the wife of King Haakon, has also apologised for her friendship with Epstein but is not part of the parliamentary hearings.
Norway's parliament has also appointed an external commission of academics and legal experts to examine issues brought to light by the Epstein files. The commission will look at relationships between Epstein and Norwegian politicians, officials and others connected to the government, as well as potential implications for Norway's interests and security. Its findings are expected in early 2028.
The commission is particularly notable because it is only the ninth such investigative commission appointed by Norway's parliament in the past 140 years, according to Reuters. Notably, a person's appearance in Epstein-related documents or evidence of contact with him does not by itself establish criminal conduct.