‘A Little Jealous’: Sunil Chhetri On India’s Chance To Face Brazil, Uruguay In Friendlies

Sunil Chhetri admits he is “a little jealous” of India’s current generation for getting to face Brazil and Uruguay, an opportunity he never had
Chhetri backs the coaching staff on selection decisions and says he is now “just a fan” watching from the outside
The former captain dismisses comeback talk, while urging India’s youngsters to seize their chance against top opposition
Sunil Chhetri says India’s upcoming clashes against Brazil and Uruguay have left him with mixed feelings, admitting that he is “a little jealous” of the current crop for getting an opportunity that eluded him throughout his international career.
The former India captain, who represented the national team for nearly two decades before retiring, said he would have relished the chance to face opponents of Brazil and Uruguay’s calibre during his playing days.
“I feel a little jealous as a spectator. In my 24-26 years as a professional and nearly 20 years with the national team, I never got an opportunity like this,” Chhetri told the All India Football Federation (AIFF).
India are set to face Brazil and Uruguay in October, giving the national team a rare opportunity to take on two of world football’s biggest names.
Chhetri stressed that the players must remain fit and approach the fixtures with the right attitude rather than being overwhelmed by the stature of the opposition.
The former striker also refused to weigh in on the selection calls made by India’s coaching staff, including the decision to leave out certain players. Chhetri said the responsibility for those choices rests with the coach, who understands the team's requirements better than anyone outside the set-up.
“The coach has to answer that. I'm just a fan now, watching like everyone else,” he said.
Chhetri has recently returned to training, but the veteran was quick to dismiss any speculation that he could be considering a return to international football. Instead, he joked about his current fitness levels and the challenges of training at 42.
“I just trained for 20 minutes. I'm around 42 now, I can barely run properly and I'm struggling,” he joked.
Despite stepping away from international football, Chhetri continues to have faith in the next generation. He believes the young players in the squad now have the platform to establish themselves and urged them to embrace the opportunity.
“This is their time. There are so many talented youngsters in the team. Everyone gets their opportunity; just like I got mine 20 years ago,” he said.