Indian Cricketers Undergo Mandatory Fitness Tests In Bengaluru Ahead Of Packed Home Season

The mandatory fitness evaluations include the 'Bronco Test', a 2k run, the YoYo test and cricket-specific drills like running between the wickets. The Bronco Test serves as a key fitness marker where cones are placed at 0m, 20m, 40m and 60m. Players run from the start to each marker and back without a break, repeating the sequence for five sets to cover 1,200m in five-and-a-half minutes.