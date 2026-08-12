PLA Allegedly Blocks Patrols, Expands Restrictions In Arunachal: Reports

A PPA fact-finding team has alleged PLA restrictions on Indian patrols in Taksing
The committee said Indian forces have not returned to Shera 5 Point since 2023
The Indian Army has previously rejected similar claims of recent Chinese encroachment
A fact-finding committee deputed by the People's Party of Arunachal (PPA) has alleged that Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops have denied Indian forces access to key patrolling points in the Taksing area of Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Subansiri district.
The four-member committee, headed by former minister and PPA chief adviser Kahfa Bengia, visited Taksing on July 10 and interacted with local leaders, residents and senior defence personnel, The Arunachal Times reported.
One of its key findings concerned Shera 5 Point, a designated Indian patrolling point. According to accounts shared with the committee, Indian and Chinese troops had a physical confrontation there in 2023, after which Indian forces withdrew and have not returned.
The committee alleged that PLA troops subsequently dismantled Indian markers and blocked Indian patrols from accessing the point.
It also claimed that Nanga Pahar, traditionally used by the Nah and Mara communities for hunting and yak rearing, had been declared a prohibited zone for local residents.
"The nature of the intrusions is well calculated, gradual and persistent, following a familiar pattern seen over several years," the committee said, according to The Arunachal Times.
MEA On Border Situation
The allegations come amid continuing diplomatic and military engagement between India and China over the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
At its August 11 briefing, the Ministry of External Affairs reiterated India's position on developments along the border and India's efforts to maintain peace and tranquillity through established mechanisms. The two countries have continued discussions through diplomatic and military channels as they work towards managing outstanding border issues.
India has previously rejected claims of Chinese encroachment in Arunachal Pradesh. In June, the Indian Army called reports alleging that the PLA had recently established camps inside Arunachal Pradesh "incorrect and without any basis".
China's Position
China continues to reject India's territorial claims over Arunachal Pradesh, referring to the region as "Zangnan" and maintaining that it forms part of China's territory.
Beijing has repeatedly opposed India's administrative activities in the region and maintains that its position on the territorial dispute is consistent.
However, the Chinese Foreign Ministry statement provided in the August 11 briefing did not specifically address the latest PPA allegations concerning Taksing or Shera 5 Point. Its published remarks dealt with China's position on Taiwan's participation in Pacific Islands Forum events and other issues.
Earlier Denial
The latest claims follow similar allegations raised in June by the Nah Welfare Society, a community organisation from Taksing, which had alleged that the PLA had expanded its presence and built infrastructure in areas traditionally used by local communities.
The Indian Army rejected those reports at the time, saying claims of recent Chinese encroachment and PLA camps in Arunachal Pradesh were "incorrect and without any basis".
The latest PPA report therefore represents the findings and allegations of a political party's fact-finding committee. It has not been independently verified and does not, by itself, establish that Indian territory has been occupied by Chinese forces.
The committee has called for faster construction of roads between Nacho and Taksing, additional roads and helipads, permanent Army camps, and improved power and communications infrastructure in forward areas.