‘PLA Built Roads, Camps Inside India’: Border Tribe Alleges Chinese Land Grab in Arunachal

Nah tribal body alleged Chinese PLA incursions in Arunachal’s Upper Subansiri.
It claimed grazing, hunting and agricultural lands were occupied since 2020.
The group alleged PLA built roads and camps near Taksing border areas
The Nah tribal community in Arunachal Pradesh has raised concerns over alleged Chinese incursions along the international border in Upper Subansiri district, claiming that the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has occupied large parts of their traditional grazing, hunting and agricultural areas over the past six years.
Nah Welfare Society has submitted a memonrandun to the Subansiri deputy commissioner alleging the PLA’s occupation, Times of India reported.
“Our ancestral lands which were our hunting areas where we freely roamed and collected forest products few years back and our cattle grazing areas are now under the occupation of the Chinese PLA,” NWS Presidet Keru Chader said.
The organisation further claimed that Chinese activities had increased across five locations under the Taksing revenue circle. It alleged that Beijing had been rapidly expanding its control along the border by occupying strategically important areas.
According to the memorandum, locations including Oying in the Asaphila area, Paniar in Chujarta, Marpan in Marnafe, Potrang Lake and Tindingtang had gradually come under Chinese incursion. The group claimed that some of these areas were close to Taksing headquarters and were also considered pilgrimage sites by local residents.
The Nah Welfare Society alleged that several areas traditionally controlled by the community until 2020 had now been occupied by the PLA. It also claimed that the Chinese army had built military camps and roads on Indian territory.
“We do not doubt our Army and always have faith in them. They have been guarding our land for many years, but their efforts are not enough,” Chader said in the memorandum. He added that the pace of Chinese activities in the Taksing area was “alarming” and that the community was losing land “inch by inch”.
Nacho MLA Nakap Nalo told Times of India that the allegations need official verification as the matter involved national security. He said there were concerns but added that the claims must be confirmed by the administration.
So far, neither the district administration nor the Arunachal Pradesh government has issued an official response.