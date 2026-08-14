Russia Accuses Ukraine Of ‘Terrorism’ Against Black Sea Shipping, Rejects Ceasefire

Russia rejects a proposed ceasefire with Ukraine in the Black Sea.
Turkey says it has proposed a moratorium on military operations to both sides.
Moscow says the 2022-23 Black Sea grain initiative cannot be revived.
Russia on Friday rejected the idea of a ceasefire with Ukraine in the Black Sea, saying there were no grounds for “half-measures” that would give Kyiv a temporary respite as attacks on commercial ships in the region have increased in recent weeks.
The rejection came after Turkey said it had put proposals to both Russia and Ukraine for a moratorium on military operations in the Black Sea. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Ankara had made the proposals to both sides, while Ukraine separately transmitted an offer to Russia through a third party to halt attacks on civilian targets in the region, Reuters reported.
Both Russia and Ukraine have stepped up attacks against commercial ships in the Black Sea in recent weeks, driving world grain prices higher. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused Ukraine of carrying out “brazen acts of terrorism” against shipping, while making no mention of Russia’s own attacks.
“We view these attacks (by Ukraine) as a deliberate policy aimed at destabilising civilian shipping in the Black Sea region to further escalate tensions and prolong the conflict, all with the blatant acquiescence of regional neighbours,” Zakharova said.
“At the same time, we see no signs of improvement in the situation and, consequently, no grounds for half-measures that merely grant the Kyiv regime a temporary breathing space.”
Zakharova said she was commenting on remarks by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who said in a media interview that Ankara had put proposals to both Russia and Ukraine for a moratorium on military operations in the Black Sea.
She said Russia had received no formal proposal from Turkey.
Reuters reported on Thursday that Ukraine had transmitted an offer to Russia, via a third party, for both sides to halt attacks on civilian targets in the Black Sea.
Zakharova also said it was not feasible to return to the 2022-23 Black Sea grain initiative brokered by Turkey. The arrangement allowed Russia and Ukraine, both major grain exporters, to continue supplying world markets despite the war.
Zakharova described the agreement as one-sided. The initiative broke down after Russia accused Ukraine and the West of failing to honour their side of the deal.