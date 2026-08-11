Democrats’ Leftward Shift Faces Test In Wisconsin, Minnesota Primaries

Trump’s immigration crackdown has also become a major issue in the Minnesota Senate primary. AP reported that the federal government’s immigration enforcement campaign in Minnesota, including the deployment of agents and the fatal shootings of two people in Minneapolis, has intensified opposition to Trump’s policies. Craig has faced criticism from Flanagan over her earlier support for the Laken Riley Act, which gave ICE expanded authority, while Flanagan has made opposition to the administration’s immigration policies part of her campaign.