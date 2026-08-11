‘Safety Is Topmost Priority’: Aviation Minister Says Probe On Air India Phuket-Delhi Incident Taken 'Very Seriously'

Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said safety remains the government’s “topmost priority”.
He met Air India’s outgoing CEO Campbell Wilson for an update on the Phuket-Delhi incident.
AAIB is investigating the 300-foot altitude variation and injuries reported on board.
Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu on Tuesday said the government was treating the Air India Phuket-Delhi flight incident “very seriously”, stressing that there could be no compromise on aviation safety as investigators examine what caused the aircraft’s sudden altitude variation.
Naidu made the remarks after meeting with Air India’s outgoing CEO Campbell Wilson to seek a direct update from the airline on the August 4 incident involving flight AI 2379.
“I have told time and again that from the Ministry, safety in aviation is the topmost priority. There shouldn't be any compromise from any side - even the regulators or airlines or anyone,” Naidu said.
The minister said the meeting with Wilson was a preliminary exercise to understand how Air India was handling the incident.
“We wanted to get a direct update from Air India also on the incident. We wanted to see how they are taking this issue from their side,” he said.
Wilson, after the meeting, told reporters that Air India was “just giving an update on the status of the investigation”. Asked about further developments, he said, “It is up to him (MoCA Minister) to give an update.”
AAIB To Determine What Caused Incident
The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has taken over the investigation into the incident. The bureau is responsible for investigating qualifying aircraft accidents and serious incidents under India's aviation investigation framework.
Naidu said the government would wait for the AAIB's findings before deciding whether further action was required.
“But AAIB (Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau) has been given the task to continue the investigation. We have good confidence in AAIB. So, let's wait for the full-fledged report to come from AAIB so that we can see what action needs to be taken on this,” he said.
Flight AI 2379, an Airbus A320 operating from Phuket to Delhi on August 4, experienced a sudden altitude variation of around 300 feet during cruise before stabilising and landing safely in Delhi. The AAIB has said the aircraft was carrying 137 passengers, including three infants, along with eight crew members.
According to the AAIB statement, 20 passengers and four cabin crew members reported injuries following the occurrence. The bureau is examining flight data, aircraft systems, operational and maintenance records, medical information and human-factor evidence as part of its investigation.
Pilot’s Confirmatory Test Positive For "Marijuana"
The investigation has also drawn attention to the fitness of the flight crew after the captain tested positive for marijuana in a confirmatory drug test, according to a source familiar with Hindustan Times. The Civil Aviation Ministry had earlier said the captain's initial screening for psychoactive substances produced a result requiring confirmatory laboratory testing.
Naidu said the ministry would take any finding related to substance use seriously and was prepared to review existing regulations if necessary.
“If it is anything related to substance abuse or substance using, I would say that from the Ministry we are taking it very seriously and if we find that there needs to be some tweaking in the existing regulation, we are ready to do that also,” he said.
The minister, however, stopped short of drawing conclusions about the cause of the altitude variation, saying the government would await the AAIB's full investigation before deciding on further action.