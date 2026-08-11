Turbulent Skies: Air India’s Phuket–Delhi Turbulence Exposes A Cabin Safety Dilemma

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) regulates psychoactive and psychotropic substance testing for flight crew, cabin crew and air traffic controllers under CAR Section 5, Series F, Part V. This protocol mandates random urine-based drug screening for substances including cocaine, cannabis, opioids, amphetamines, barbiturates and benzodiazepines for the purposes of aviation safety. By way of abundant precaution, it is also clarified that certain prescribed medications, bodybuilding products, etc., can also trigger false-positive results in psychoactive/psychotropic substance testing, so we must not be too hasty to pass judgement until the DGCA results are out. In extreme cases, if the pilots/crew have tested positive, depending on whether the authorities have assessed the actions to be rash, negligent or endangering flight safety and the lives of passengers, the authorities could even take legal action. There is also allegedly a report with the DGCA that suggests that the airline has reported that there was a “transient technical exigency” and some hydraulic issue. That, however, is a matter for the DGCA to investigate and report on.