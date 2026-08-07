In Photos: Student Protest In Jharkhand Rages On

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A protester lays beside a portrait of Bhim Rao Ambedkar as she holds the Indian constitution during an indefinite protest against the Jharkhand Government regarding the irregularities of exams and paper leak of Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), at Jaipal Singh Stadium, in Ranchi, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026. | Photo: PTI