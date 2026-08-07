In Photos: Student Protest In Jharkhand Rages On

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Students across Jharkhand took to the streets to protest alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations, calling for transparent investigations and fair recruitment processes. This photo gallery captures demonstrations, rallies, slogans and heavy police presence, highlighting the growing unrest among aspirants demanding accountability and justice in government recruitment
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