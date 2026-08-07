In Photos: Student Protest In Jharkhand Rages On

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Photo Webdesk
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Students across Jharkhand took to the streets to protest alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations, calling for transparent investigations and fair recruitment processes. This photo gallery captures demonstrations, rallies, slogans and heavy police presence, highlighting the growing unrest among aspirants demanding accountability and justice in government recruitment

Jharkhand students protest
Students and aspirants stage a protest against the Jharkhand Government regarding the irregularities of exams and paper leak of Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), at Jaipal Singh Stadium, in Ranchi, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Jharkhand exam irregularities
Students and aspirants stage a protest against the Jharkhand Government regarding the irregularities of exams and paper leak of Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), at Jaipal Singh Stadium, in Ranchi, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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JPSC protest Ranchi
A student during an indefinite protest against the Jharkhand government regarding the irregularities of exams and paper leak of Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), at Jaipal Singh Stadium, in Ranchi, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Jharkhand paper leak 2026
A protester lays beside a portrait of Bhim Rao Ambedkar as she holds the Indian constitution during an indefinite protest against the Jharkhand Government regarding the irregularities of exams and paper leak of Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), at Jaipal Singh Stadium, in Ranchi, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Students protest Jaipal Singh Stadium Ranchi
Students and aspirants hold placards and stage an indefinite protest against the Jharkhand Government regarding the irregularities of exams and paper leak of Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), at Jaipal Singh Stadium, in Ranchi. | Photo: PTI
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Indefinite strike against Jharkhand government
Students and aspirants stage a protest against the Jharkhand Government regarding the irregularities of exams and paper leak of Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), at Jaipal Singh Stadium, in Ranchi, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium Ranchi protest
A man holds a portrait of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) founder late Shibu Soren during an indefinite protest against the Jharkhand Government regarding the irregularities of exams and paper leak of Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), at Jaipal Singh Stadium, in Ranchi, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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CBI probe for Jharkhand recruitment exams
Students and aspirants hold placards and stage an indefinite protest against the Jharkhand Government regarding the irregularities of exams and paper leak of Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), at Jaipal Singh Stadium, in Ranchi, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026. | Photo: PTI

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