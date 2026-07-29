Interview | Meena Kandasamy on Deepfakes, Online Misogyny and the Rise of the Manosphere

A.

As a society, we are told from the beginning that women operate on the basis of petty jealousy, silent rivalry and an intolerance for each other. It is a divide and rule that is inculcated in us and we are conditioned to accept it as the new normal. I refuse to buy that myth, especially because what I have seen so far in my life is that women who would be positioned as competitors or rivals are the ones who have had my back, been my core emotional support and pulled me out of many of the sadnesses that life has thrown at me. It is complex enough navigating the problems thrown up by different social locations in real life—and I felt we had to capture that in literature.

One of the ways in which I’m coming to this is from the classical Tamil tradition where the girlfriend is the confidante, and where even love is an act/a performance/an event that exists and is vindicated through the approval, advice or strategy by the woman’s best friend. So, the template for female friendships exist. I’m referencing Tamil culture here, but this must be universal. We need to ask why we have moved so far away.