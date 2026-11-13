Kunal Kapoor’s Indra Dev Cameo in Ramayana Sparks Viral Craze in Thailand As Fans Praise His ‘Divine Beauty’

Ramayana released on November 5.
Nitesh Tiwari directed the epic adaptation.
Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi lead the film.
Just seven days after its global theatrical debut, Ramayana is already leaving a distinct cultural imprint far beyond domestic borders. Adapted from Valmiki’s timeless epic, the magnum opus has resonated strongly with audiences worldwide. While viewers in the West have largely marveled at the production’s sheer scale and visual grandeur, moviegoers across Southeast Asia have been lavishing praise on the storytelling and performances. Among a cast packed with standout names such as Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, and Ravie Dubey, it is Kunal Kapoor’s brief appearance as Indra Dev in Ramayana: Part 1 that has sparked an unexpected, swooning tidal wave of adoration in Thailand.
Commercially, the film has surged past the ₹1,000 crore milestone worldwide, driven in part by a massive ₹358.50 crore haul from international territories. Within this global surge, Kunal Kapoor, despite having only a three-scene cameo, has emerged as an overnight internet sensation among Thai cinephiles. His screen time relies on two action-heavy battle sequences and a pivotal moment in which Lord Indra exhortsto Lord Vishnu to take a mortal incarnation to defeat Ravana. That brief window was more than enough to captivate Thai social media users, who have turned the actor into a viral favorite. Many have demanded a solo movie on Indra.
Kunal Kapoor's Reaction To The Thai Love
Across platforms like X and Instagram, Thai fans have been sharing screenshots and behind-the-scenes stills of Kapoor in full celestial attire. One admirer confessed in Thai that they had previously questioned the legendary hype surrounding Phra Lo and Indra’s famed beauty until watching Kapoor bring the deity to life on screen, wondering where the filmmakers had discovered him. Another user posted production stills, poetically comparing his golden-skinned presence to the moon descending from heaven and calling him the Indra of Thai dreams. A third fan quote-tweeted a personal selfie of the actor, joking that his striking looks were as lethal a weapon as Indra’s thunderbolt.
Alongside the breathless praise, Kapoor’s latest Instagram selfie has been flooded with warm invitations urging him to visit Thailand. Taking note of the overwhelming affection, the actor engaged directly with several commenters, revealing that his sister lives in Thailand and that he considers the country a second home.
Ramayana Cast, Release
Propelled by director Nitesh Tiwari, the epic production is a joint venture between Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. The film places its narrative on a power-packed trio. Ranbir Kapoor steps into the role of the righteous Prince Rama, Sai Pallavi portraying Sita, and charismatic Kannada icon Yash taking on the antagonist Ravana for his Hindi cinema debut. Tiwari co-wrote the adaptation with Shridhar Raghavan.
Rounding out the ambitious cinematic effort is the supporting cast that includes Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey, Anupam Kher, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan, and Lara Dutta. Ramayana: Part One towers as one of the most extensive Indian theatrical releases of the year. The multi-lingual blockbuster hit theatres on November 5, across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam markets. The two-part saga is touted as one of India's most expensive productions ever.