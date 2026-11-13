Kunal Kapoor’s Indra Dev Cameo in Ramayana Sparks Viral Craze in Thailand As Fans Praise His ‘Divine Beauty’

Kunal Kapoor's Reaction To The Thai Love

Across platforms like X and Instagram, Thai fans have been sharing screenshots and behind-the-scenes stills of Kapoor in full celestial attire. One admirer confessed in Thai that they had previously questioned the legendary hype surrounding Phra Lo and Indra’s famed beauty until watching Kapoor bring the deity to life on screen, wondering where the filmmakers had discovered him. Another user posted production stills, poetically comparing his golden-skinned presence to the moon descending from heaven and calling him the Indra of Thai dreams. A third fan quote-tweeted a personal selfie of the actor, joking that his striking looks were as lethal a weapon as Indra’s thunderbolt.