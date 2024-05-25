‘Bigg Boss 17’ Winner Munawar Faruqui Hospitalised, Comedian's Close Friend Shares Picture

It would not be wrong to say that Munawar often finds himself embroiled in controversy. He was even accused of hurting Hindu sentiments at one of his stand-ups in 2021. At the time, he allegedly made fun of Lord Ram, following which he was arrested and spent one month in jail. Later, several of his shows were also cancelled in different states. Post that, he was seen in Kangana Ranaut's ‘Lock Upp’ and emerged as the winner of the reality show.