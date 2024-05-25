‘Bigg Boss 17’ Winner Munawar Faruqui Hospitalised, Comedian's Close Friend Shares Picture

‘Bigg Boss 17’ winner and popular comedian, Munawar Faruqui, has been admitted to a hospital after he fell sick. He was taken to the hospital on May 24 and his close friend updated his fans about it. Munawar's friend even shared a picture of the comedian from the hospital, wherein he is seen resting on the bed with IV drops on his hand.
''Wishing all the strength to my brother @munawar.Faruqui to get well soon,'' Munawar's friend wrote along with the picture.
Meanwhile, it was in March that Munawar among 13 others were detained in Mumbai after there was a raid on a hookah parlour. Despite it being a non-bailable offence, the Mumbai police gave him a notice and let Faruqui go.
It would not be wrong to say that Munawar often finds himself embroiled in controversy. He was even accused of hurting Hindu sentiments at one of his stand-ups in 2021. At the time, he allegedly made fun of Lord Ram, following which he was arrested and spent one month in jail. Later, several of his shows were also cancelled in different states. Post that, he was seen in Kangana Ranaut's ‘Lock Upp’ and emerged as the winner of the reality show.
Munawar then took part in Salman Khan-hosted ‘Bigg Boss 17’. After spending over 100 days in the house, he won the show and he received a massive welcome in Mumbai's Dongri. He not only bagged the trophy but also took home the cash prize of Rs 50 lakh and a Hyundai Creta car.