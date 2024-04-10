The report contacted a close friend of Faruqui who said that the comedian declined the offer from Colors TV due to certain passport-related issues. A few years earlier, Faruqui had found himself in soup after his controversial standup went viral. The act had offended many individuals. Additionally, his friend explained, " Look, he has committed himself to many music videos and endorsements. Plus, he is carrying a shoulder injury which is not yet healed." These factors collectively added to his decision not to participate in the reality show.