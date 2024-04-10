After his stint in ‘Bigg Boss 17’ where Munawar Faruqui grabbed eyeballs with his statements and actions, the comedian has now risen to become a household name. Recently, reports surfaced on social media that confirmed ‘Bigg Boss 17’s Abhishek Kumar will be participating in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.’ Following this, there were speculations that Faruqui would also participate in the stunt-reality show. However, a recent report puts an end to these speculations.
As reported by Telly Talk India, Munawar Faruqui will not be participating in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.’ Previously, it was reported that Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui are going to be roped in to participate in the show. But this report states otherwise. The report also mentioned that Faruqui has backed out because of passport issues.
The report contacted a close friend of Faruqui who said that the comedian declined the offer from Colors TV due to certain passport-related issues. A few years earlier, Faruqui had found himself in soup after his controversial standup went viral. The act had offended many individuals. Additionally, his friend explained, " Look, he has committed himself to many music videos and endorsements. Plus, he is carrying a shoulder injury which is not yet healed." These factors collectively added to his decision not to participate in the reality show.
Kumar had earlier expressed his reluctance to participate in the show due to his claustrophobia. However, he eventually accepted an offer. As per reports, Rohit Shetty had extended the offer to Kumar after he saw his performance in a stunt-based task on ‘Bigg Boss 17’.
Faruqui emerged as the winner of ‘Bigg Boss 17’, with Abhishek Kumar securing the position of second runner-up. Throughout the show, they developed a strong brotherly bond. After Faruqui lifted the trophy, Kumar openly expressed his happiness for him.