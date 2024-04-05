Is Munawar Faruqui Eyeing Politics? Here's What The 'Bigg Boss 17' Winner Has To Say

It’s no surprise that comedian-rapper Munawar Faruqui, who also holds the title of the winner of ‘Bigg Boss 17,’ has a massive fan-following. After being in the public eye for a long time now, is he eyeing a political career now?
Recently at an event, he was asked by an individual about the same. In a video shared to Instagram by Instant Bollywood, Faruqui was questioned about whether or not he has been receiving any offers from political parties to join them ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. He laughed off the question and mentioned that it wasn’t the appropriate place or time to discuss it. Following that, when asked if he intends to venture into politics in the near future, the internet personality firmly stated, “No, I am not interested.”
Watch the entire interaction here:
While the ‘Bigg Boss’ star has refused to have a political career, he’s no stranger to the higher-ups or official authorities. Though this question was asked after many well-known stars decided to build a political career, it also comes days after he was detained for questioning by the police with 14 others during a raid at a hookah parlour in Bora Bazaar, Mumbai.
“During the raid, the police found stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui and others smoking hookahs at the joint. We also have a video of their act. We detained Faruqui and others, but they were later allowed to go as the sections slapped against them were bailable,” a senior police official had informed PTI. He was released hours later.
Additionally, on the professional front, after winning ‘Bigg Boss 17,’ he was seen in a music video opposite Hina Khan, titled ‘Halki Halki Si.’ Reportedly, he’s set to be a part of Rohit Shetty’s ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 14,’ but an official announcement is awaited.