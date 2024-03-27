The Mumbai police, on Tuesday night, detained and later booked Munawar Faruqui and 14 others for allegedly consuming tobacco-based hookah during a raid at a hookah bar in south Mumbai. Munawar is a standup comedian and the winner of reality show, ‘Bigg Boss 17’.
According to a police officer, a team conducted a raid on a hookah bar named Sabalan, and 15 people were found consuming hookah. Among them, one was Munawar Faruqui. After it was verified that tobacco was being consumed, an offence was registered at the local MRA Marg police station under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act. Since it was a bailable offence, the accused were detained but not imprisoned. They were released later.
Previously, Munawar had been in the headlines in 2021 for getting arrested in Indore post a complaint from a BJP MLA’s son for making jokes about Hindu deities and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He was later released after the Supreme Court granted him bail.
Comedian-musician Munawar Faruqui had also won the trophy of ‘Bigg Boss 17’, and the 32-year-old had faced several challenges during his stint in the controversial reality show, since his personal details were out in the open. He was also the winner of ‘Lock Upp 1’. On the work front, he teamed up with actress Hina Khan for a music video titled ‘Halki Halki Si’, which was released on February 20.