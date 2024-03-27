According to a police officer, a team conducted a raid on a hookah bar named Sabalan, and 15 people were found consuming hookah. Among them, one was Munawar Faruqui. After it was verified that tobacco was being consumed, an offence was registered at the local MRA Marg police station under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act. Since it was a bailable offence, the accused were detained but not imprisoned. They were released later.