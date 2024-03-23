Munawar Faruqui Has THIS To Say About Elvish Yadav Getting Bail In Snake Venom Case

Elvish Yadav’s alleged involvement in a snake venom case has been the talk of the town. After he was granted bail on Friday, the winner of ‘Bigg Boss 17,’ Munawar Faruqui, has shared his reaction to Yadav being granted bail.
Faruqui spoke to a group of paparazzi about his thoughts on Yadav’s bail. The comedian said, “I know how it feels. Good news hai. (It’s good news). So, I'm happy [for Elvish].”
Check it out here:
Munawar is no stranger to prison bars, arrests and legal proceedings. He was released from Indore central jail in 2021 after spending over a month there when the Supreme Court granted him bail. He was taken into custody after he was accused of allegedly hurting religious sentiments.
Elvish Yadav, the winner of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2,’ was granted bail on Friday, with a bail bond set at 50,000. The hearing for his bail was initially scheduled for Thursday, but was postponed by a day due to a lawyers’ strike. Ultimately, on Friday, the court decided to grant Yadav bail.
Prashant Rathi, who is Elvish Yadav’s lawyer informed the media, “Our arguments in this case was that he was falsely accused and no substance was obtained from him or his friends that violated the NDPS act. The court has granted bail to him [Elvish Yadav] as well as his two friends on two sureties of Rs 50,000 each…”
For those unfamiliar with the situation, Elvish Yadav was one of six individuals named in a FIR filed at the Sector 49 police station, Noida, on November 3 of last year. The complaint was filed by a representative of the animal rights NGO, People for Animals (PFA). Subsequently, Elvish was arrested on March 17 by the Noida Police as part of their investigation into the suspected use of snake venom as a recreational drug at a party that he hosted.