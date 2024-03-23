Munawar Faruqui Has THIS To Say About Elvish Yadav Getting Bail In Snake Venom Case

For those unfamiliar with the situation, Elvish Yadav was one of six individuals named in a FIR filed at the Sector 49 police station, Noida, on November 3 of last year. The complaint was filed by a representative of the animal rights NGO, People for Animals (PFA). Subsequently, Elvish was arrested on March 17 by the Noida Police as part of their investigation into the suspected use of snake venom as a recreational drug at a party that he hosted.