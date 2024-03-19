Elvish Yadav, the 26-year-old YouTube personality, more popularly known to be as ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’s winner, was arrested by the Noida Police on Sunday in connection with the long-standing snake venom case. Reports have suggested that he has admitted to the distribution of the venom at the said party.
What is Yadav’s case?
Last November, the ‘People for Animals’ NGO, led by Maneka Gandhi, filed a FIR against Yadav and five others for allegedly supplying snake venom at a rave party in Noida. While Elvish Yadav, denying any involvement, had been previously been interrogated twice, the other five individuals – Titunath, Jayakaran, Narayan, and Ravinath – were taken into custody but now, are currently out on bail, according to officials.
Now on Sunday, Yadav was arrested under the Sections 9, 39, 48A, 49, 50 and 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act and IPC Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) for supplying snake venom for recreational purposes.
What is snake venom?
Snake venom is a toxic substance produced by certain species of snakes, and is typically used at rave parties. When taken, it can have an alcohol-like high, but can have way more severe effects on the neurological system, and can disturb one’s psychological processes. This venom contains various proteins and enzymes that can cause serious harm, which can also be at times life-threatening.
The snake is basically injected with chemicals to make the venom more effective, and then the addicts are deliberately bitten by the reptile on the tongue or the lips, sometimes even the feet. The effects of snake venom can vary depending on the species of snake and the amount of venom that has been injected. Some common symptoms of snake venom poisoning include pain, swelling, muscle weakness, tissue damage, paralysis, and even death in severe cases. In some cases, it can also cause a heightened sense of grandiosity, blurred vision, dizziness, and intense euphoria.
The use of snake venom as a ‘recreational drug’ is an unusual and extremely hazardous activity in India, posing potentially life-threatening dangers. Though it should not be done, it is sadly a common practice in the country.
What are rave parties?
Rave parties have been going on for decades now. These events are usually for people who enjoy listening to music and dancing throughout the night. Typically starting at midnight, rave parties often continue into the early hours of the morning.
While rave parties are often associated with positive experiences and happy memories for many, they have also been called out for due to issues related to drug use and safety concerns. It’s mostly at rave parties that snake venom as well as many other kinds of drugs, including cocaine, MDMA, LSD, GHB, cannabis, hashish, ketamine, amphetamine, and methamphetamine, are often distributed.
These parties are not exactly illegal in India because there’s no rule that can stop one from listening to music or dancing all night. But, it’s the use of illicit drugs and presence of minors that make such parties considered to be against the law.