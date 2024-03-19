The snake is basically injected with chemicals to make the venom more effective, and then the addicts are deliberately bitten by the reptile on the tongue or the lips, sometimes even the feet. The effects of snake venom can vary depending on the species of snake and the amount of venom that has been injected. Some common symptoms of snake venom poisoning include pain, swelling, muscle weakness, tissue damage, paralysis, and even death in severe cases. In some cases, it can also cause a heightened sense of grandiosity, blurred vision, dizziness, and intense euphoria.