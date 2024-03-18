With over 16 million followers on Instagram and 15 million subscribers on YouTube, Elvish Yadav is one of the most popular social media personalities. The ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ winner is always in the news because of his actions, or the actions done by his fans. But amidst this fan following, his name also continues to make headlines for the wrong reasons.
Here are the top five controversies that surround Elvish Yadav.
1. The Snake Venom Case
Recently, Elvish Yadav was arrested by the Noida Police for allegedly using snake venom as a recreational drug at a rave party. He was brought to the District & Sessions Court Surajpur, in Greater Noida where he was sent to 14 days of judicial custody under the Wild Life Protection Act 1972.
2. The Sagar Thakur Case
A viral video showed Elvish Yadav beating YouTuber Sagar Thakur (better known as Maxtern) at a shop in Gurugram. The video showed Yadav coming at Thakur with a group of men along with whom he physically assaulted him. They had previously engaged in a spat on social media.
3. The Jaipur Restaurant Case
In February this year, a viral video showed Yadav getting involved in a physical brawl with a man in Jaipur. He was seen slapping the man before the restaurant management took the matters into their own hands.
4. The Swara Bhaskar Case
In 2021, actor Swara Bhaskar filed a case against Yadav. She accused him of harming her reputation. She alleged that Yadav had taken a scene of her from ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and had used it out of context to tarnish her reputation. She also mentioned that he used misogynist headlines against her.
5. The Kusha Kapila Case
Elvish Yadav shot to fame when his roast videos started gaining traction on YouTube. For one of his videos, he collaborated with Lakshay Chaudhary. The duo started passing sexist remarks on Kusha Kapila and other women influencers. They made fun of their choices and their bodies.