'Bigg Boss OTT 2' Winner Elvish Yadav Admits To Arranging Snake Venom At Rave Parties: Report

On March 17, Sunday, YouTuber and social media influencer, Elvish Yadav was arrested by Noida Police in connection with an alleged use of snake venom as a recreational drug at a rave party. After the arrest, the 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' winner was presented in the District & Sessions Court Surajpur, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, where he was sent to 14 days of judicial custody. Now, as per a report, Yadav has confessed to his crime during the interrogation.
As per a report in NDTV, police sources have said that Elvish Yadav has confessed to arranging snakes and snake venom at rave parties organised by him.
For the unversed, last year, an FIR was lodged against the YouTuber following accusations made by former politician and animal rights activist, Maneka Gandhi. She accused Yadav of supplying snake venom to rave parties in Noida.
Back then, he denied involvement in the snake venom case. But now he has admitted that he had met the accused at different rave parties and was in contact with them.
Elvish Yadav is also accused of using snakes in his video shoots. As per sources, earlier, he told the police that the snakes seen in his video were arranged by Bollywood singer Fazilpuria.
Five others were arrested earlier in the same case but are currently out on bail. As per reports, nine snakes and snake venom were also seized from the party. Four of them were snake charmers. They were identified as Teetunath (45), Rahul (32), Jaikaran (50), Ravinath (45), and Narayan (50). They were residents of Moharband village in southeast Delhi’s Badarpur.
For those unaware, the case was lodged against Elvish under provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and for criminal conspiracy under section 120B of the Indian Penal Code, as per reports.
This is not the first time the 26-year-old has landed into a controversy. He often grabs the headlines for all the wrong reasons.