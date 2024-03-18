'Bigg Boss OTT 2' Winner Elvish Yadav Admits To Arranging Snake Venom At Rave Parties: Report

On March 17, Sunday, YouTuber and social media influencer, Elvish Yadav was arrested by Noida Police in connection with an alleged use of snake venom as a recreational drug at a rave party. After the arrest, the 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' winner was presented in the District & Sessions Court Surajpur, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, where he was sent to 14 days of judicial custody. Now, as per a report, Yadav has confessed to his crime during the interrogation.