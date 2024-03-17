'Bigg Boss OTT 2' winner Elvish Yadav has yet again landed in trouble. Earlier today on Sunday he was arrested by Noida Police in connection with an alleged use of snake venom as a recreational drug at a party as per a report in PTI. Report stated that Elvish was among six people who was accused in the case. An FIR was lodged at Sector 49 police station on November 3 last year. The five others who were arrested are currently out on bail, said the officials.