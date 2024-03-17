'Bigg Boss OTT 2' winner Elvish Yadav has yet again landed in trouble. Earlier today on Sunday he was arrested by Noida Police in connection with an alleged use of snake venom as a recreational drug at a party as per a report in PTI. Report stated that Elvish was among six people who was accused in the case. An FIR was lodged at Sector 49 police station on November 3 last year. The five others who were arrested are currently out on bail, said the officials.
As per a report in ANI, post the arrest Elvish was presented in the District & Sessions Court Surajpur, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, where he was sent to 14 days of judicial custody. A tweet by ANI read: ''YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav sent to 14 days of Judicial custody in connection with a case under the Wild Life Protection Act 1972.''
Advertisement
It is to note that the case was lodged against Elvish under provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and for criminal conspiracy under section 120B of the Indian Penal Code, as per the officials. Later, it was to sent to Sector 20 police station from Sector 49 for investigation.
As per a report in ETimes, DCP Noida Vidya Sagar Mishra told Elvish was called for interrogation today and was was also produced before the court, with the sections of the NDPS Act in the case. Mishra said, "A case under Wild Life Protection Act-1972, was filed (against Elvish Yadav and others). Today he was called for interrogation and was produced before the court by enhancing the sections of the NDPS Act in the said case."
Advertisement
Elvish, 26, refuted the charges of involvement in the case and he was also questioned on the same by the police in the past.
For the unversed, last year, an FIR was lodged against the YouTuber following accusations made by former politician and animal rights activist, Maneka Gandhi. She accused Yadav of supplying snake venom to rave parties in Noida.