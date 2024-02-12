From the video that’s going viral on social media, it can be seen that the incident took place at a restaurant in Jaipur. Elvish Yadav seems to get involved in a brawl and then eventually ends up slapping the man and finally walking off. What’s even more interesting is that Elvish Yadav didn’t go out and he returned to face the aforementioned person once again. However, this time over, the team present with Elvish Yadav and probably the restaurant staff, etc took matter in their hands and stopped the two from coming in contact face to face.