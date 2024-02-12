Elvish Yadav has become a household name ever since he won ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’. He became so popular that the year-ender 2023 Google charts had his name as one of the most searched celebrities of the year. With so much popularity comes immense responsibility to handle or maintain oneself properly when in public. However, a latest video of Elvish Yadav is going viral all over social media which shows him behaving otherwise.
From the video that’s going viral on social media, it can be seen that the incident took place at a restaurant in Jaipur. Elvish Yadav seems to get involved in a brawl and then eventually ends up slapping the man and finally walking off. What’s even more interesting is that Elvish Yadav didn’t go out and he returned to face the aforementioned person once again. However, this time over, the team present with Elvish Yadav and probably the restaurant staff, etc took matter in their hands and stopped the two from coming in contact face to face.
While nowhere has Elvish Yadav openly spoken about the incident, but soon after the video of him slapping went viral on social media, a popular account on social media, which goes by the name The Khabri, released an audio statement claiming that it was Elvish Yadav’s voice who was clarifying about what actually happened.
Here’s what Elvis Yadav was reportedly saying in the audio clip: “Bhai, dekho, matter ye hai, naa mujhe shauk hai ladai karne ka, naa mere ko haath uthane ka shauk hai. Main apne kaam se kaam rakhta hoon. Main chalta hoon normal. Aur jo photo khichwane ko kehta hai, hum kichwate hai aaram se photo. Par, jo koi piche se comment pass karta hai, usko nahi bakshte (I am not interested in fighting nor slapping someone. I click photos with whoever asks but if you make a personal remark, I don’t spare them either). As you can see, there were police and commandos with us. It is not that we’ve done anything wrong. This was personal. He took a personal dig at me. I personally went and slapped him. I don’t have any regrets. I am like this only.”
Let’s wait and watch whether the audio clip is genuine or not. Also, will the person who got hit come up and speak about his side of the tale? Stay hooked on as we continue to get more details on the entire Elvis Yadav slap controversy.