Elvish Yadav Granted Bail In Snake Venom Case After 5 Days Of Arrest

YouTuber and social media influencer, Elvish Yadav, who was recently arrested in snake venom case, has been granted bail. On the same day of his arrest, the 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' winner was sent to 14-day judicial custody. It is to be noted that Elvish was arrested under the Wildlife Protection Act. On Thursday, he was brought to a local court in Noida for his bail hearing, but it got postponed.
The latest update states that Elvish was granted bail by Gautam Buddha Nagar District Court. He walked out of the jail after five days of his arrest. For the unversed, he was supposed to appear in the court the next day of his arrest, on March 18, but unfortunately, there was a strike by lawyers. The hearing in the snake venom case took place today, March 22. So, it's time to cherish for Elvish's family and his friends.
'Bigg Boss 17' contestant and YouTuber, Anurag Dhobal confirming the news of Elvish Yadav's bail, wrote on X, "Uppar waala kabhi galat nahi karega (folded hands and heart emojis) Bail Granted."
For the unversed, in 2023, after getting a tip-off from People for Animals, an NGO run by BJP Sultanpur MP Maneka Gandhi, police arrested five people from the Chevron banquet hall in Noida Sector 51. Though Yadav was also one of the accused, he was not arrested then.
This time when he was arrested, Elvish reportedly confessed to arranging snakes and snake venom at rave parties. Later, in an interview, his father denied it saying that his son didn't confess anything. They also claimed that their son is ''innocent'' and was framed as people are jealous of his fame and success.
In other news, Elvish Yadav will be produced in Gurugram court on March 27 in the recent assault case involving YouTuber Sagar Thakur a.k.a Maxtern, the police said. For those unaware, on March 8, Elvish thrashed Sagar and he also allegedly threatened him to kill the latter.