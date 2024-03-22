Elvish Yadav Granted Bail In Snake Venom Case After 5 Days Of Arrest

The latest update states that Elvish was granted bail by Gautam Buddha Nagar District Court. He walked out of the jail after five days of his arrest. For the unversed, he was supposed to appear in the court the next day of his arrest, on March 18, but unfortunately, there was a strike by lawyers. The hearing in the snake venom case took place today, March 22. So, it's time to cherish for Elvish's family and his friends.