Art & Entertainment

Elvish Yadav Granted Bail In Snake Venom Case After 5 Days Of Arrest

Elvish Yadav was arrested under the Wildlife Protection Act in snake venom case.

Advertisement

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
22 March 2024
22 March 2024
       
Instagram
Elvish Yadav Photo: Instagram
info_icon

YouTuber and social media influencer, Elvish Yadav, who was recently arrested in snake venom case, has been granted bail. On the same day of his arrest, the 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' winner was sent to 14-day judicial custody. It is to be noted that Elvish was arrested under the Wildlife Protection Act. On Thursday, he was brought to a local court in Noida for his bail hearing, but it got postponed.

The latest update states that Elvish was granted bail by Gautam Buddha Nagar District Court. He walked out of the jail after five days of his arrest. For the unversed, he was supposed to appear in the court the next day of his arrest, on March 18, but unfortunately, there was a strike by lawyers. The hearing in the snake venom case took place today, March 22. So, it's time to cherish for Elvish's family and his friends.

Advertisement

Elvish Yadav - Instagram
Elvish Yadav To Be Produced In Gurugram Court On March 27

BY IANS

'Bigg Boss 17' contestant and YouTuber, Anurag Dhobal confirming the news of Elvish Yadav's bail, wrote on X, "Uppar waala kabhi galat nahi karega (folded hands and heart emojis) Bail Granted."

For the unversed, in 2023, after getting a tip-off from People for Animals, an NGO run by BJP Sultanpur MP Maneka Gandhi, police arrested five people from the Chevron banquet hall in Noida Sector 51. Though Yadav was also one of the accused, he was not arrested then. 

This time when he was arrested, Elvish reportedly confessed to arranging snakes and snake venom at rave parties. Later, in an interview, his father denied it saying that his son didn't confess anything. They also claimed that their son is ''innocent'' and was framed as people are jealous of his fame and success.

Advertisement

In other news, Elvish Yadav will be produced in Gurugram court on March 27 in the recent assault case involving YouTuber Sagar Thakur a.k.a Maxtern, the police said. For those unaware, on March 8, Elvish thrashed Sagar and he also allegedly threatened him to kill the latter.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Women Are Voting In Record Numbers But Still Fall Behind In Electoral Politics
  2. Taylor Swift's 'Static Noise' Video Is No.1 On iTunes Top Videos Chart, Teases 'The Tortured Poets Department' Album
  3. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. Grant Page Dies At 85: Iconic ‘Mad Max’ Stuntman Passes Away After Suffering A Fatal Car Crash
  5. IPL 2024: Virat Kohli Meets Alan Walker- RCB Unbox Event Unites Cricket And Music
  6. CAA Doesn’t Take Anyone’s Citizenship, Centre Tells SC, Seeks Time To Reply On Pleas Challenging Law
  7. Zomato 'Pure Veg Fleet' Row: CEO Deepinder Goyal Rolls Back Green Dress Code Amid Backlash
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024: ECI Takes Note Of Non-compliance On Unauthorised Political Ads