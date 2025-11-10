Namaz At Bengaluru Airport Sparks Political Row; BJP Questions State Government’s Silence

A viral video purportedly showing a group of people offering namaz (Islamic prayer) inside Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru has triggered a political storm.
A viral video purportedly showing a group of people offering namaz (Islamic prayer) inside Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru has triggered a political storm. The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has raised strong objections and sought an explanation from the state government over the incident.
The clip, which circulated widely on social media, appears to show a few individuals performing prayers while security personnel are seen standing nearby and observing the scene.
“How is this even allowed inside the T2 Terminal of Bengaluru International Airport? Hon’ble Chief Minister @siddaramaiah and Minister @PriyankKharge do you approve of this?” Prasad wrote.
Raising concerns about security and consistency in the enforcement of regulations, Prasad further asked, “Did these individuals obtain prior permission to offer Namaz in a high-security airport zone?”
Referring to the same government rules that the BJP claims have been used to restrict RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) activities, Prasad said, “Why is it that the government objects when the RSS conducts Patha Sanchalana (route march) after obtaining due permission from the concerned authorities, but turns a blind eye to such activities in a restricted public area?”
With PTI inputs