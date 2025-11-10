Namaz At Bengaluru Airport Sparks Political Row; BJP Questions State Government’s Silence

The clip, which circulated widely on social media, appears to show a few individuals performing prayers while security personnel are seen standing nearby and observing the scene.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
Updated on:
Representative image Photo: File photo
Summary
Summary of this article

  • A viral video purportedly showing a group of people offering namaz (Islamic prayer) inside Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru has triggered a political storm.

  • BJP Karnataka spokesperson Vijay Prasad took to social media platform ‘X’ late Saturday night to question Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and IT Minister Priyank Kharge over whether the group had secured prior permission to pray in a public space, as required under a rule recently framed by the state government.

  • The BJP spokesperson also questioned whether the prayers inside such a sensitive zone could pose a potential security risk.

A viral video purportedly showing a group of people offering namaz (Islamic prayer) inside Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru has triggered a political storm. The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has raised strong objections and sought an explanation from the state government over the incident.

BJP Karnataka spokesperson Vijay Prasad took to social media platform ‘X’ late Saturday night to question Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and IT Minister Priyank Kharge over whether the group had secured prior permission to pray in a public space, as required under a rule recently framed by the state government.

“How is this even allowed inside the T2 Terminal of Bengaluru International Airport? Hon’ble Chief Minister @siddaramaiah and Minister @PriyankKharge do you approve of this?” Prasad wrote.

Raising concerns about security and consistency in the enforcement of regulations, Prasad further asked, “Did these individuals obtain prior permission to offer Namaz in a high-security airport zone?”

Referring to the same government rules that the BJP claims have been used to restrict RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) activities, Prasad said, “Why is it that the government objects when the RSS conducts Patha Sanchalana (route march) after obtaining due permission from the concerned authorities, but turns a blind eye to such activities in a restricted public area?”

The BJP spokesperson also questioned whether the prayers inside such a sensitive zone could pose a potential security risk.

With PTI inputs

Published At:
