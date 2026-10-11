Yoo Seung Jun Reflects On 24-Year Visa Battle After Winning Latest Court Appeal

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

As the South Korean singer reflects on fatherhood, regret and his enduring bond with fans, his latest court victory has given renewed attention to his long-running fight to return.

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Yoo Seung Jun Reflects After Winning South Korean Visa Appeal Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Yoo Seung Jun reflects on 24 years of legal struggles over his South Korean visa.

  • The singer, now a father of four, thanks fans for their enduring support.

  • Seoul High Court upheld a lower court ruling in his third visa lawsuit appeal.

South Korean singer Yoo Seung Jun has shared an emotional message with fans after winning an appeal in his third lawsuit challenging the denial of his South Korean visa. Reflecting on a legal battle that has lasted 24 years, the singer spoke about how his priorities have changed and why he still hopes to reconnect with the people who supported him.

In a lengthy social media post on October 9, Yoo addressed claims that he was clinging to his past fame. “Some people say I’m living in the past because I can’t forget the popularity and glory I once had. Is that really true?” he wrote.

Yoo Seung Jun reflects on 24 years of regret

The singer also reflected on growing older while trying to rebuild his life. “Twenty-four years have already passed. I’m now a father of four, and I’ll soon be turning 50. While I struggled to figure out where things went wrong and how to get back on my feet, time kept passing relentlessly,” he shared.

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He thanked fans who had continued to support him despite the years apart, admitting that their loyalty brought both gratitude and regret. He added that his wish to meet them again came from affection rather than simply a desire to reclaim his former popularity.

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“The reason I continue to work hard and live my life is that I want to show, through my own experiences, that even someone as imperfect as me, someone who has stumbled and fallen, can continue living with hope. If my life can give even one person a little strength, I believe that alone is enough reason to keep going,” he said.

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Yoo’s legal battle took another turn on October 2, when the Seoul High Court ruled in his favour in the appeal of his third lawsuit seeking to overturn the denial of his South Korean visa. The court upheld the lower court’s decision, marking another significant development in his long-running effort.

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Concluding his message, Yoo apologised for the pain he had caused and expressed hope of meeting his fans again, although he did not know when that might happen.

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