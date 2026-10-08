Yoo Seung Ho and Lim Se Joo have broken up after 6 years of dating.
Both agencies confirmed the split on Thursday after the news surfaced.
The pair are said to have started dating after meeting on the 2020 tvN drama Memorist.
South Korean actors Yoo Seung Ho and singer-turned-actor Lim Se Joo have ended their relationship after roughly six years. Their agencies confirmed the breakup on Thursday soon after the news broke, closing a romance that had remained mostly out of public view.
Yoo Seung Ho and Lim Se Joo break up
The relationship stayed private. Edaily reported that only a handful of friends knew the two were dating.
After the report appeared on Thursday, both stars' agencies confirmed that the relationship had ended.
"The two actors were previously in a relationship but have since broken up and remain on good terms as colleagues," Yoo's agency, 333, stated. Lim's agency, Moving Pictures Company, also confirmed the split and said the pair had been together for about six years before they ended the relationship.
Yoo Seung Ho's career
Yoo Seung Ho was born in 1993. He has worked as an actor since childhood.
He first appeared in the 2000 MBC drama Daddy Fish and went on to become a well-known child actor in Korean television and film. Later, he gained recognition for movies including The Way Home (2002) and Heart Is... (2006), which was released internationally as Heartbreak Library.
His early TV works include The Legend (2007) and King and I (2007). He later appeared in Warrior Baek Dong Soo (2011), Missing You (2012), Blind (2011) and Seondal: The Man Who Sells the River (2016). Yoo later gained popularity as a villain in the second season of SBS's Flex X Cop.
Lim Se Joo's career
Lim Se Joo first started her career in music. She entered the industry in 2011 with the single Love Love Love before shifting into acting.
Her first film appearance was in Salut d'Amour in 2015. She Was Pretty (2015), Maestra: Strings of Truth (2023) and A Killer Paradox (2024), among other, are are other projects.