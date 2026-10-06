Song Ji Ho And Kim So Ri Announce October Wedding After Dating For Years

Actor Song Ji Ho and Kim So Ri have announced a surprise wedding.
Ji Ho and So Ri have shared handwritten letters on their social media.
They will marry this October.
South Korean actor Song Ji Ho and singer-actress Kim So Ri are set to get married. The couple will tie the knot in October. They have been in a relationship for years.
On Tuesday (October 6), Song Ji Ho’s agency, Inyeon Entertainment, announced the wedding in a statement.
Song Ji Ho and Kim So Ri wedding announcement
The statement read: “Song Ji Ho will tie the knot with his celebrity colleague, his bride-to-be, in October and begin a beautiful life together as a married couple.”
Kim So Ri and Song Ji Ho also took to their Instagram handles to share the news with their fans. They shared handwritten notes to announce their wedding.
So Ri wrote, “I’m writing for the first time in a while because there is news I wanted to share with you personally today.”
“This October, I will be getting married to the person I have chosen to spend the rest of my life with. It still doesn’t feel real that the day has come when I get to share news like this,” she wrote further.
“I wanted to sincerely share this news with all those who have supported and loved me with unwavering hearts since my debut. As time passed and the years went by, I was always genuinely happy whenever I heard your happy news. And now, I’m grateful that I can share my own news with you as well,” she continued.
“I once wrote down the qualities I prayed for in a future spouse. Looking back, I realise that what I wrote back then closely resembles the person I’m with now. Someone who finds joy simply in being together and knows how to be grateful even for the little things. And I have met someone who makes life beautiful and peaceful.”
From now on, we will share both the happy and difficult times and take good care of each other as we go through life together.”
The actress also asked for everyone's blessings as they build a happy life together.
Ji Ho, in his handwritten letter, wrote, “This October, I have promised to marry the person I want to spend the rest of my life with.”
Opening up about his relationship with his would-be wife, he shared, “We have stood by each other’s side for a long time, supporting each other through both happy and difficult times and growing together. I have met someone with whom I can feel comfortable and happy being my truest self when we are together and with whom I want to fully share that happiness.”
Kim So Ri and Song Ji Ho's wedding photoshoot were also shared alongside the announcement.