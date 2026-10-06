The Perfect Lie New Stills: Yoo Yeon Seok, Seo Hyun Jin Reunite 10 Years After Dr. Romantic

Yoo Yeon Seok and Seo Hyun Jin are starring together in a new series.
New stills from The Perfect Lie are out.
They had earlier starred in Dr. Romantic.
Yoo Yeon Seok and Seo Hyun Jin are reuniting on screen for MBC’s upcoming psychological thriller The Perfect Lie, nearly 10 years after starring together in Dr. Romantic. This time, however, the actors will face off instead of playing romantic partners.
The drama follows Min Jun Ho, played by Yoo Yeon Seok, and Kang Ji Sun, portrayed by Seo Hyun Jin. The two remember the same mysterious incident differently, with each convinced that their version of events is true. Their clashing memories become the key to uncovering what actually transpired.
The Perfect Lie Drops New Stills
MBC unveiled the drama’s first teaser poster and character stills on September 29, marking the start of its promotional campaign. The series will air Fridays and Saturdays at 9:50 p.m. KST.
Yoo Yeon Seok and Seo Hyun Jin previously starred in SBS’ 2016 hit Dr. Romantic, where they played surgeon Kang Dong Joo and doctor Yoon Seo Jung. Their characters shared a romantic storyline, and the K-drama’s finale recorded a 27.6% viewership rating.
Their reunion heads in a staggeringly different direction. In The Perfect Lie, their characters are trapped in a psychological battle where one person’s account could prove the other wrong. Their contrasting memories are expected to propel the drama’s central mystery.
Yoo Yeon Seok’s role as a cardiac surgeon also marks another connection to Dr. Romantic, although his new character finds himself at the centre of a suspense-driven mystery rather than a medical romance.
The new stills hint at the dramatic situations Min Joon Ho will find himself in. One image shows him preparing for surgery alongside the medical team, maintaining a calm yet serious expression that reflects his standing as a respected cardiac surgeon.
A second still lurches to a much darker setting, showing Joon Ho alone inside an interrogation room, intensely focused on someone sitting opposite him.
The production team said, “Min Joon Ho is a doctor and father trusted by everyone, but he is thrown into an unexpected situation and undergoes significant emotional changes. Actor Yoo Yeon Seok perfectly brought his own interpretation of Min Joon Ho to life.”