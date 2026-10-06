The Perfect Lie New Stills: Yoo Yeon Seok, Seo Hyun Jin Reunite 10 Years After Dr. Romantic

Summary of this article

Yoo Yeon Seok and Seo Hyun Jin are starring together in a new series.

New stills from The Perfect Lie are out.

They had earlier starred in Dr. Romantic.

Yoo Yeon Seok and Seo Hyun Jin are reuniting on screen for MBC’s upcoming psychological thriller The Perfect Lie, nearly 10 years after starring together in Dr. Romantic. This time, however, the actors will face off instead of playing romantic partners.

The drama follows Min Jun Ho, played by Yoo Yeon Seok, and Kang Ji Sun, portrayed by Seo Hyun Jin. The two remember the same mysterious incident differently, with each convinced that their version of events is true. Their clashing memories become the key to uncovering what actually transpired.