Kim Ho Young’s Team Threatens Legal Action Over Malicious Comments Targeting Students

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

After discovering unauthorised reposts and harmful online comments, the team has apologised to the students and their families while outlining steps to protect their privacy and reputations.

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Kim Ho Young Team Warns Legal Action Over Online Abuse Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Kim Ho Young’s team warns of legal action over unauthorised video distribution.

  • October 10 statement addresses malicious comments targeting traditional Korean music students.

  • Production team removes student footage to protect minors’ privacy and reputations.

The team behind musical actor Kim Ho Young’s YouTube channel has warned of legal action against people who share its videos without permission or post malicious comments targeting minors featured in its content. The decision follows an episode filmed at a cafe in Jamsil, Seoul, featuring students learning traditional Korean instruments.

The students, who played instruments including the geomungo and haegeum, had participated in an interview for the channel. However, the production team later discovered that footage had been redistributed without authorisation and inappropriate comments about the students had appeared online.

Kim Ho Young’s team apologises to students

In a statement released on October 10, the production team apologised to the students and their parents, expressing regret that an experience intended to be positive had caused distress.

“We sincerely apologize to the students and their parents, who may have been hurt by these comments. We feel deeply saddened and troubled that what should have remained a happy and cherished memory has instead become a source of hurt and distress for someone,” the team said.

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To prevent further harm, all footage featuring the students is being removed. The video will remain private until the editing process is complete.

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Legal action over unauthorised videos and malicious comments

Young's team also confirmed that evidence would be collected and complaints submitted to the relevant platforms. Legal action may follow against those responsible for unauthorised distribution and malicious posts targeting the students.

In its statement, the team urged accounts that had reposted the footage to delete it immediately and called for inappropriate comments to be removed.

“The students featured in the video are young people who deserve to be protected. We ask everyone to consider once again how indiscriminate video distribution and malicious comments can deeply hurt the students and their families,” the statement read.

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The team concluded by reaffirming its commitment to protecting the students’ rights and reputations and preventing further harm. It also repeated its apology to the students and their parents.

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