BTS The Comeback Live Arirang: How The K-Pop Band Bridged Korean Culture And Sports

In fact, the group has been directly involved in football as well. They were behind the official anthem of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The song – titled “Dreamers” – was part of the tournament’s official soundtrack, and was performed by Jungkook at the opening ceremony in Qatar alongside Fahad Al-Kubaisi. It was a historic occasion, marking the first time an Asian artist performed the official soundtrack at a FIFA World Cup opening ceremony.