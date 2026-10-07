Paris Agreement focus: Bhupender Yadav stresses the urgent need to fulfill existing climate commitments.
Implementation priority: Emphasizes action and accountability over setting new targets.
Global climate goals: Highlights international cooperation to tackle environmental challenges.
Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Wednesday called for greater focus on closing gaps in understanding, fulfilling existing climate commitments, and accelerating implementation of the 2015 Paris Agreement.
He made the remarks while addressing the leaders’ plenary in Fiji as part of the pre-COP31 meetings co-hosted by Australia, Fiji, and Tuvalu. COP31, or the UN Climate Change Conference, will be held in November in Türkiye’s Antalya. Pre-COP is a preparatory meeting held a few weeks before the conference.
Yadav said there is a need to identify existing gaps in understanding and build consensus on addressing them, including gaps between science and traditional knowledge and community practices, between practices and ethics, and between available resources and felt needs.
Speaking about implementation, the minister highlighted the need to address identified gaps where the need is highest, and the impact is visible and felt by the majority.
Yadav emphasised the need for greater capacity building and urged member countries to bring concrete examples and success stories every year, demonstrating high-impact mitigation, large-scale adaptation, and effective delivery of means of implementation.
"Consistently sharing and scaling such examples year after year would yield better results on the ground in achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement," said Yadav.
He concluded by saying that success in Türkiye’s Antalya, where COP31 will take place in November, should not be measured simply by new targets or declarations, but by whether implementation is accelerated, support reaches those who need it, and existing solutions can be taken to scale.