Nitish Reddy's Injury Opens Door For Suryansh Shedge's Maiden India Call-Up

Nitish Reddy sidelined by injury, will miss Ireland-England tour
Suryansh Shedge has been added in the India squad as Reddy's replacement
India is set to play seven T20Is against in the coming two weeks
Nitish Kumar Reddy is set to miss the two-match T20I series against Ireland after sustaining a quadriceps injury during the recently concluded Afghanistan ODI series. The injury could also sideline the all-rounder for the subsequent five-match T20I series against England, scheduled from July 1 to 11.
It comes as a significant setback for India ahead of an important white-ball phase, with first-choice all-rounder Hardik Pandya already unavailable due to injury. Reddy had been viewed by the selectors and team management as a potential long-term option capable of sharing some of Pandya's responsibilities.
Reddy featured in two of the three ODIs against Afghanistan and picked up his maiden wickets in the format in Dharamsala. He missed the second ODI because of a quad issue, which skipper Shubman Gill confirmed at the toss. The all-rounder returned for the final ODI in Chennai but struggled to make an impact, finishing with figures of 0/42 from six overs.
Nitish Reddy has made significant improvements in managing his injuries over the past year. 2025 was a major setback for the Hyderabad all-rounder with respect to fitness, as he bowled only five overs across 13 matches for SRH in the IPL, after which he was ruled out of India's test tour to England due to a knee injury.
However, in IPL 2026, Reddy showed major improvement in terms of his bowling workload and pace, leading to SRH's bowling coach praising his efforts. Unfortunately, this current is one of the fresh roadblocks in Reddy's journey to building momentum and increasing his workload with the ball.
Suryansh Shedge Receives Maiden India Call-Up
Another all-rounder, Suryansh Shedge, has earned a maiden India call-up, replacing Nitish Reddy for the upcoming T20Is against Ireland and England. Shegde impressed in IPL 2026 with 158 runs in 8 games at an average of 39.50 and a strike rate of 175.
The PBKS batter backed his IPL stint by another fine show in the recently concluded tri-series in Sri Lanka, scoring 147 runs in five matches and also chipping in with the ball, bowling 23 overs across the tournament.
He was also one of the standout performers for Mumbai in their victorious Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign in 2024-25, scoring 131 runs at a strike rate of 251.92 in the lower middle order.