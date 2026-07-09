Who Is VK Vineeth? India's U-19 Batting Sensation Who Smashed Maiden Youth Century Against Sri Lanka

Summary of this article

VK Vineeth is one of the brightest Indian young prospects who was born on Mar 28, 2008 (18) in Tamil Nadu and the left-handed top order batter has shown significant performance and consistency in Cricket before getting his place in the India U-19 Team.

Vineeth first caught the attention of selectors during the 2025-26 Vinoo Mankad Trophy, where he finished as the tournament's highest run-scorer.

Representing the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association, he piled up 488 runs at an exceptional average of 69.71, showcasing remarkable consistency and maturity well beyond his years.

The youngster reached another major milestone during the recently concluded India's U-19 tour of Sri Lanka in 2026. In the third Youth ODI, Vineeth registered his maiden international century, scoring a magnificent 131 off 136 balls, an innings decorated with 13 fours and three sixes.