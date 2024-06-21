International

Watch: Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un Take Turns To Drive Each Other In Russian Luxury Car

Video released by Russian state television showed Putin driving the car with Kim in the passenger seat. They then swapped seats and Kim drove.

Photo: AP
Russian President Vladimir Putin's first visit to North Korea in nearly a quarter of a century has been closely watched around the world. In a carefully planned public relations event, held amid tight security, Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong used the opportunity to showcase the strength of their working relationship during Putin's visit to Pyongyang, his first in nearly 25 years.

The two leaders signed an agreement Wednesday that pledges mutual aid if either country faces “aggression,” a strategic pact that comes as both face escalating standoffs with the West.

Putin's North Korea Visit For First Time In 25 years Amid US Tensions

Putin gave the limousine to Kim as a gift. The vehicle is the same model used by Putin in Russia. Video released by Russian state television showed Putin driving the car with Kim in the passenger seat. They then swapped seats and Kim drove.

The two countries have been improving their relations in recent months. Western countries have been critical of North Korea's development of nuclear and ballistic missiles, which violates United Nations sanctions. They are also concerned about Russia's close ties with North Korea, as Russia faces sanctions over its actions in Ukraine.

Putin threatened earlier this month that Russia might supply arms to Western adversaries because the West was providing high-precision weapons to Ukraine and giving it permission to fire them at targets inside Russia.

