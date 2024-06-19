International

Putin’s North Korea Visit For First Time In 25 years Amid US Tensions - Key Points

Russia and North Korea signed an agreement that pledges mutual aid if either country faces 'aggression,' a strategic pact that comes as both face escalating standoffs with the West.

AP
Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un | Photo: AP
info_icon

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday visited North Korea for the first time in 24 years aimed at strengthening ties between the two nations amid intensifying confrontations with the US. Both countries signed an agreement that pledges mutual aid if either country faces “aggression,” a strategic pact that comes as both face escalating standoffs with the West.

Putin was met at Pyongyang's airport by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. They shook hands and embraced, and Kim later joined Putin in his car. After a lavish welcoming ceremony on Wednesday morning, the Russian leader thanked North Korea for its “consistent and wavering support for Russian policy, including in the Ukrainian direction.”  Here is what we know.

Putin In North Korea | Key Points

- Putin was met at Pyongyang's airport by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, with a lavish welcoming ceremony that included a honour guard of mounted soldiers and huge portraits of the two leaders hanging side by side in the centre of Pyongyang.

- Kim thanked Putin for his "consistent and unwavering support for Russian policy, including in the Ukrainian direction."

- Putin's visit comes after he said the two countries want to cooperate closely to overcome US-led sanctions.

- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un promised full support for Russia's war in Ukraine, vowing his country's "full support and solidarity to the Russian government, army, and people in carrying out the special military operation in Ukraine to protect sovereignty, security interests, and territorial integrity."

- It wasn't immediately clear what support from North Korea might look like.

- Putin and Kim signed a new partnership agreement that includes a vow of mutual aid if either country is attacked.

- The deal covers security, trade, investment, and cultural and humanitarian ties, and is seen as the strongest connection between Moscow and Pyongyang since the Soviet Union collapsed.

- Russia and North Korea also signed agreements on cooperation in healthcare, medical education, and science.

- Along with China, Russia has provided political cover for Kim's continuing efforts to advance his nuclear arsenal, repeatedly blocking US-led efforts to impose fresh UN sanctions on the North over its weapons tests.

- In March, a Russian veto at the United Nations ended monitoring of UN sanctions against North Korea over its nuclear program, prompting Western accusations that Moscow is seeking to avoid scrutiny as it buys weapons from Pyongyang for use in Ukraine.

- The visit comes amid growing concerns about an arms arrangement between the two nations, with North Korea providing Russia with badly needed munitions to fuel Moscow's war in Ukraine, in exchange for economic assistance and technology transfers that could enhance the threat posed by Kim's nuclear weapons and missile program.

(With AP Inputs)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi: Power Demand All-time High At 8,656 MW As Blistering Heatwave Refuses To Abate
  2. Bima Bharti To Seek Re-Election From Rupauli Assembly Seat On RJD Ticket
  3. NTA Scraps UGC-NET A Day After Exam Amid Questions Over Integrity; Test To Be Conducted Afresh
  4. Breaking News, June 19: Centre Approves MSP For 14 Crops; PM Modi To Visit J&K On June 20-21
  5. 'Signed Blank Paper': Fresh Twist In Bengal Train Accident As Complainant Takes U-Turn | Details Inside
Entertainment News
  1. Deepika Padukone Flaunts Her Baby Bump In Black Bodycon Dress At ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Event
  2. 'GoT' Spin-Off 'A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms' Begins Production
  3. Sana Makbul's Favourite Yoga Poses: Bhujangasana And Dhanurasana
  4. Actor Sheezan Khan Completes 11 Years In TV Industry, Promises 'More To Come'
  5. Iqbal Khan On 'Commander Karan Saxena': 'Never Played Anything This Dark In The Last 23-24 Years'
Sports News
  1. United States Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Live Score: USA Fight But Fall Short As SA Find Their Mojo
  2. Latest Sports News Today: India-W Beat South Africa-W In 2nd ODI; Euro 2024 Features Croatia Vs Albania
  3. India Vs Afghanistan Prediction T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Who Will Win, Playing XIs, Weather, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know
  4. ESP Vs ITA, UEFA Euro 2024: Italy Will Not Underestimate Spain, Says Luciano Spalletti
  5. Kylian Mbappe: Iker Casillas Excited To See French Superstar At Real Madrid
World News
  1. President Putin Gifts 2nd Russian Luxury Limousine To North Korean Leader Kim
  2. Why Are Gen Z Men Spending Thousands On ‘Lookmaxxing’? Can This TikTok Trend Get Them A Perfect Appearance?
  3. How Taylor Swift Celebrated Scooter Braun's Retirement From Music Management At The Eras Tour
  4. Be Careful About Clothing If You Are Planning A Trip To Spain This Summer
  5. Traveller Stopped From Flying After Trying TikTok Packing Hack
Latest Stories
  1. Nawazuddin Siddiqui Gets Candid On His Dynamic With Anurag Kashyap: We Are Not Even Friends
  2. Nalanda University: From Ruins To New Campus | A Tour
  3. World Championship Of Legends 2024: Dale Steyn, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed And Dhawal Kulkarni To Take Part In Inaugural Tournament
  4. Subway Adds Another Footlong Item To Sidekicks Menu, Get All New ‘Footlong Dipper’ At Just $3!
  5. Woman Finds Dead Mouse Inside Hershey's Chocolate Syrup Bottle Ordered Online | Video
  6. 'Sharmajee Ki Beti' Trailer Review: Tahira Kashyap's Tale Of Three Women Dealing With Urban Loneliness Is As Real As It Can Get
  7. Denmark Vs England, Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch DEN Vs ENG In European Championship
  8. Breaking News, June 19: Centre Approves MSP For 14 Crops; PM Modi To Visit J&K On June 20-21