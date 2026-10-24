India Vs New Zealand: Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Is Batting At No. 3 In 2nd T20I?

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Published at:

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I: Find out why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is batting at No. 3 after replacing injured Ishan Kishan in Christchurch.

image Prefer on Google
India Vs New Zealand: Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Is Batting At No. 3 In 2nd T20I?
India's batsman Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gestures after scoring 50 runs during the third T20 cricket match between Zimbabwe and India in Harare, Zimbabwe, Sunday, July 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Wonder Mashura)
Summary of this article

  • India won the toss and opted to bowl first in the second T20I against New Zealand

  • Vaibhav Sooryavanshi replaced injured Ishan Kishan and is set to bat at No. 3

  • India retained Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson as their opening pair

India and New Zealand are locking horns in the second T20I of the five-match series at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday, October 24. After securing a thrilling four-wicket victory in the series opener, the Men in Blue will aim to extend their lead, while the hosts will look to bounce back.

India captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl first. However, the biggest talking point was the inclusion of teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the playing XI, with the youngster set to bat at No. 3.

Why Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Playing at No. 3?

Sooryavanshi has primarily featured as an opener, but India's team combination has prompted a change in his batting position. Ishan Kishan has been ruled out of the second T20I after suffering a low-grade right adductor strain during the opening match.

Instead of promoting Sooryavanshi to open alongside Abhishek Sharma, India have retained their regular opening combination of Abhishek and Sanju Samson, pushing the 15-year-old into the No. 3 slot.

The decision also provides India with an opportunity to maintain continuity at the top while introducing Sooryavanshi into the middle order.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories