India Vs New Zealand: Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Is Batting At No. 3 In 2nd T20I?

India won the toss and opted to bowl first in the second T20I against New Zealand
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi replaced injured Ishan Kishan and is set to bat at No. 3
India retained Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson as their opening pair
India and New Zealand are locking horns in the second T20I of the five-match series at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday, October 24. After securing a thrilling four-wicket victory in the series opener, the Men in Blue will aim to extend their lead, while the hosts will look to bounce back.
India captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl first. However, the biggest talking point was the inclusion of teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the playing XI, with the youngster set to bat at No. 3.
Why Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Playing at No. 3?
Sooryavanshi has primarily featured as an opener, but India's team combination has prompted a change in his batting position. Ishan Kishan has been ruled out of the second T20I after suffering a low-grade right adductor strain during the opening match.
Instead of promoting Sooryavanshi to open alongside Abhishek Sharma, India have retained their regular opening combination of Abhishek and Sanju Samson, pushing the 15-year-old into the No. 3 slot.
The decision also provides India with an opportunity to maintain continuity at the top while introducing Sooryavanshi into the middle order.