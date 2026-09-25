India 0-0 Panama LIVE Score, FIFA International Friendly 2026: Ryan Williams' Shot Narrowly Saved By Goalkeeper

India Vs Panama LIVE Score, FIFA International Friendly 2026: 10' | IND 0-0 PAN |
Anwar Ali pierced the opposition lines with a pinpoint through ball, releasing Ashique on the run, who quickly swept it out to Akash Mishra along the left flank. Mishra charged down the wing and fired a dangerous low cross into the box for Ryan Williams, but the forward failed to pull the trigger from point-blank range, squandering a golden opportunity to break the deadlock for India.
India Vs Panama LIVE Score, FIFA International Friendly 2026: Kick-Off
Match is underway at the Sree Kanteerava stadium in Bengaluru, India is attacking from left to right in their iconic Blue jersey. Panama are in their red kit and are building up from right to left.
India Vs Panama LIVE Score, FIFA International Friendly 2026: Check Starting XIs
India Vs Panama LIVE Score, FIFA International Friendly 2026: High Profile Matches Coming Up
The Indian men's national football team is set for an unprecedented and marquee stretch of international friendlies, locking horns with three distinct nations that featured at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The ambitious window begins in Bengaluru against 44th-ranked Panama, before the Blue Tigers travel to Kolkata's Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan to face five-time world champions Brazil on October 3 and two-time world champions Uruguay on October 6. For head coach Khalid Jamil’s youthful and heavily revamped squad, this demanding trio of matches serves as the ultimate litmus test against world-class opposition, offering a high-stakes proving ground to measure progress on the international stage.
India Vs Panama LIVE Score, FIFA International Friendly 2026: Live Streaming Details
Fans across India can catch all the live action of the international friendly between India and Panama on the Sony Sports Network. The match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channels, with dedicated regional commentary available in Bengali on Sony Aath. For those preferring to watch online, live streaming will be accessible via the SonyLIV app and website, with kick-off scheduled for 7:30 PM IST from the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.
India Vs Panama LIVE Score, FIFA International Friendly 2026: Hello And Welcome
Hello and welcome to another exciting day as in a historic match India host Panama, who played in FIFA World Cup 2026. Stay tuned as we bring you all the LIVE updates, results and developments from Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. Let’s get started!