India 0-0 Panama LIVE Score, FIFA International Friendly 2026: Ryan Williams' Shot Narrowly Saved By Goalkeeper

Welcome to the live coverage of the India vs Panama International Friendly 2026. The Blue Tigers return to Bengaluru's Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Friday looking to hit the reset button against 44th-ranked Panama in an international friendly. It has been 1,178 days since India famously beat Kuwait on penalties here to lift the 2023 SAFF Championship. Since then, a turbulent period saw India miss out on the 2026 FIFA World Cup and 2027 Asian Cup, slipping to 138th in world rankings. Head coach Khalid Jamil has injected new life into the squad, making nine changes by dropping veterans like Sandesh Jhingan and Lallianzuala Chhangte to blood fresh talent. Young goalkeeper Som Kumar has earned a maiden call-up, while the creative burden in attack will rest heavily on in-form East Bengal forward Edmund Lalrindika as India searches for a clinical edge following Sunil Chhetri’s retirement. Meanwhile, Panama arrives under Thomas Christiansen seeking redemption after a winless group-stage exit at the 2026 World Cup. Despite a heavy squad overhaul and visa delays hampering their arrival, Los Canaleros boast serious quality, marshaled by Pumas UNAM midfielder Adalberto Carrasquilla. Get live updates of the IND vs PAN match with us.

LIVE UPDATES

25 Sept 2026, 07:47:08 pm IST India Vs Panama LIVE Score, FIFA International Friendly 2026: 10' | IND 0-0 PAN | Anwar Ali pierced the opposition lines with a pinpoint through ball, releasing Ashique on the run, who quickly swept it out to Akash Mishra along the left flank. Mishra charged down the wing and fired a dangerous low cross into the box for Ryan Williams, but the forward failed to pull the trigger from point-blank range, squandering a golden opportunity to break the deadlock for India.

25 Sept 2026, 07:37:02 pm IST India Vs Panama LIVE Score, FIFA International Friendly 2026: Kick-Off Match is underway at the Sree Kanteerava stadium in Bengaluru, India is attacking from left to right in their iconic Blue jersey. Panama are in their red kit and are building up from right to left.

25 Sept 2026, 07:29:41 pm IST India Vs Panama LIVE Score, FIFA International Friendly 2026: Check Starting XIs India vs Panama International Friendly: Check Playing XIs AIFF

25 Sept 2026, 07:11:52 pm IST India Vs Panama LIVE Score, FIFA International Friendly 2026: High Profile Matches Coming Up The Indian men's national football team is set for an unprecedented and marquee stretch of international friendlies, locking horns with three distinct nations that featured at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The ambitious window begins in Bengaluru against 44th-ranked Panama, before the Blue Tigers travel to Kolkata's Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan to face five-time world champions Brazil on October 3 and two-time world champions Uruguay on October 6. For head coach Khalid Jamil’s youthful and heavily revamped squad, this demanding trio of matches serves as the ultimate litmus test against world-class opposition, offering a high-stakes proving ground to measure progress on the international stage.

25 Sept 2026, 06:54:28 pm IST India Vs Panama LIVE Score, FIFA International Friendly 2026: Live Streaming Details Fans across India can catch all the live action of the international friendly between India and Panama on the Sony Sports Network. The match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channels, with dedicated regional commentary available in Bengali on Sony Aath. For those preferring to watch online, live streaming will be accessible via the SonyLIV app and website, with kick-off scheduled for 7:30 PM IST from the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.